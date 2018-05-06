Increment in Child marriage attributed to Non-prosecution of cases

By
Gifty Amofa, GNA
Accra, May 22, GNA -
Madam Agnes Obeng of World Vision International- Ghana (WVG), has stated that
non-prosecution of people involved in the promotion of child marriage was one
of the causes of the unending fight on the situation.
She said the problem
would linger on if nothing was done about it, causing the country to continue
to lose the rich contributions by those skilled, talented and brilliant girls
to national development.
Madam Obeng who was
sharing a research finding conducted by the WVG on child marriage at a workshop
held in Accra for faith-based leaders, said the national records stood at 27.2
per cent.
She said the
Northern, Upper West and Upper East Regions recorded the highest of 39.6, 37.3
and 36.1 per cent, respectively, followed by Central and Eastern with 29.5 and
27.5 per cent in that order.
The Ashanti and
Volta Regions both scored 25.9 per cent each whereas Brong Ahafo and Greater
Accra Regions registered the least numbers of 23.9 and 18.5 per cent.
The workshop was
attended by representatives from both Christian and Islamic communities, among
other stakeholders, to help build their knowledge to enable them serve as
voices for young girls by ending the socio-cultural practices through their
work.
To complement this,
54 selected faith leaders have been trained as facilitators of hope to child
protection, 413 faith leaders and their spouses empowered in 16 districts where
WVG operated and 90 community child protection communities across Ghana set
up.
Madam Obeng said
other causes that had made the legal framework ineffective was the stigma,
causing families to discontinue reported cases, lack of child tribunals at the
district levels to handle neglect cases, lack of access to the services of the
Domestic Violence and Victim’s Support Unit (DoVVSU) of the Ghana Police
Service in the districts and weak linkage between state and child protection
departments.
Disconnection
between the law enforcers and the community as well as culture and family
networks as other causes, she noted, contributing to the ineffectiveness of the
legal framework guiding against child marriage.
Madam Obeng said it was discovered that
parents or guardians and sometimes girls agreed to marry because of prestige,
basic needs or escape from poverty, adding that it came with negative effects
such as discontinuity of girl’s child education, prone to domestic violence,
child labour, difficulty in child birth, maternal or child mortality and
problems of employment.
She laid out some of
the challenges facing stakeholder institutions fighting child marriage as
difficulties determining the ages of the victims, partnership problems and
logistics.
Madam Irene
Sawerteh, also of WVG, disseminating the content of another research conducted
in collaboration with the Centre for Social Policy Studies, University of
Ghana, revealed that 15 million girls got married before their 18 birthday.
About 130 million
girls between ages 15 and 45 years had experienced Female Genital Mutilation
(FGM), whilst one out of every ten girls had been subjected to forced sexual
intercourse and one in every three adolescent girls between 15 and 19 years had
been domestically abused.
GNA
