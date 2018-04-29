Best practices crucial to Ghana’s Case Tracking System- Chief Justice

By
Joyce Danso, GNA
Accra, May 22, GNA -
Ms Justice Sophia Abena Akuffo, the Chief Justice, has appealed to key
stakeholders in Ghana’s justice delivery to evolve best practices to drive the
country’s Case Tracking System (CTS) to a perpetual useful future.
“We must commit
ourselves fully to the project and do whatever we are called on to do to ensure
its success and in the process we must evolve common best practices to drive
the programme into a perpetually useful future,” she said.
The Chief Justice
was speaking at the launch of Ghana’s first integrated Criminal Justice Case
Tracking System at the Law Court Complex in Accra.
Ms Akuffo noted that
the success of the CTS would depend on “ownership and sustainability of the
system” and called on key stakeholders to assume ownership individually and
collectively through the CTS’s developmental and implementation stages as it
rolled out nation-wide.
She said the CTS
project was very vital to the future of law enforcement and justice delivery,
adding that the judicial service could not serve the country effectively if
they did not keep pace with technology.
“I appeal to the
implementation team to fashion out a system that is user friendly, simple to
manage and meet all requirements. We are relying on you to apply tried and
tested methodology during the start-up stage to ensure that data can easily and
efficiently be collected and securely stored.
She said the CTS
would be interface with the e-Justice project currently underway in the
Judicial Service.
This, Ms Akuffo
said, would enable stakeholders to access information and create “robust
unified Communication channel to replace our current flawed manual processes”.
To the project
implementers, the Chief Justice called for constant vigilance and innovation to
ensure that criminals did not outpace them.
“This challenge does
not discourage us, but rather motivates us to rise to it and fully deploy the
available tools to defeat the negative actor through superior implementation.
The hunter must learn to shoot without missing if he is to be successful in
hitting the bird which has learnt to fly without perching,” she said.
Ms Gloria Afua
Akuffo, Minister for Justice and Attorney General, recounted days where cases
were pasted on notice boards and lawyers had to go through the court’s lists
and when they did not find their cases, lawyers had to run to the court’s
registry to check on their cases.
According to Ms
Akuffo, the CTS marks a big stride in justice delivery but asked that the
challenges associated with it should be tackled.
“The system might be
good but its operation and implementation would however be different. This new
system must be handled with care since it is going to be handled by people.
“If this project is
not managed with honesty and integrity, its outcome may become disastrous,” she
cautioned.
The Attorney General
pledged her commitment to collaborate with other institutions to ensure the
CTS’s success.
The CTS is led by
the Judicial Service, Ghana Police, Prisons and Immigration Service, Ministry
of Justice and Attorney General’s Department via the Director of Public
Prosecution, the Economic and Organised Crime and the Legal Aid Scheme.
The CTS is expected
to promote inter-agency collaboration and information sharing through an
integrated Information Communication Technology platform that would enable
stakeholders to access and track the status of criminal cases from arrest to
incarceration.
CTS which have
special focus on crimes related to corruption, boarder security, maritime
security and cybercrime, would radically transform the delivery of justice and
make Ghana a model for other countries to emulate.
The CTS, a three
year programme sponsored by USAID, is being implemented by Chemonics
International Incorporated in collaboration with Inter-regional Bridge Group
and Transnational Development Associates.
GNA
