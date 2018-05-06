Home | News | Breaking: Akufo-Addo orders the arrest of GFA Prez Kwesi Nyantakyi

Breaking: Akufo-Addo orders the arrest of GFA Prez Kwesi Nyantakyi

Dan Soko

President Akufo-Addo has ordered the arrest of the President of the Ghana Football Association Kwesi Nyantakyi for defrauding by False Pretence.

Unconfirmed reports indicate that, the President, Nana Addo ordered for the arrest of GFA president as a follow-up to the Anas investigative video.

Reports also indicate that, the GFA President is currently in Morocco to help the country in their bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

This is the first time the Presidency is ordering for the arrest of an FA President despite the fact that FIFA has given a directive that, governments should not interfere in football.

Unconfirmed reports says that, Kwesi Nyantakyi was captured in the yet to be released Anas' video using the name of President Akufo-Addo to defraud certain individuals.

More soon

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

