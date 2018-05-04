Home | News | 5-member committee formed to probe Police-Military clash

5-member committee formed to probe Police-Military clash

Dan Soko

The government has set up a five-member committee to probe the recent clash between military and police personnel in Tamale in the Northern Region.

Some military officers at Tamale in the Northern region on Wednesday May 16, 2018, went on a rampage to attack police officers in the area.

The incident occurred following an attempt by a military officer to escape from police custody.
According to reports, a military officer attempted to escape from the Regional Police Headquarters after returning from the court on Wednesday.

He took to his heels while other military officers prevented police personnel on duty from re-arresting their colleague and this resulted in some commotion.

Some of the military officers decided to beat up any police officer they identified and attacked cops stationed at various banks.

But Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery has disclosed that the committee is composed of high-ranking officials from the Ghana Armed Forces and the Ghana Police Service as well as the Attorney General’s Department.

The mandate of the committee is to conduct a detailed probe into the cause of the clash and make recommendations towards averting such clashes in the future.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament today May 22, 2018, Ambrose Dery assured parliament that government will deal ruthlessly with any police or military personnel found to have played a role in the clash that resulted in eight police officers being injured.

“Mr Speaker, we want to assure you that any person found culpable after the investigation shall be dealt with according to law.”

