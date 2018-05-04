Home | News | GFA Boss Kwesi Nyantakyi To Report Himself To Police Tomorrow

GFA Boss Kwesi Nyantakyi To Report Himself To Police Tomorrow

Dan Soko

Multiple reports in the local media suggest President of the Ghana Football Association [GFA], Kwesi Nyantakyi will report himself to the police, Wednesday.

This follows after the president ordered the CID to arrest the CAF 1st president.

Reports say, president Nana Addo after watching the latest expose by ace Investigative Journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas and due to the gravity of the offense directed the Criminal Investigative Department (CID) to arrest Kwesi Nyantakyi to assist in an investigation.

According to Deputy Chief of Staff, Samuel Abu Jinapor, the GFA boss has engaged in a criminal act; defrauding by false pretence.

Kwesi Nyantakyi who doubles as FIFA Council Member is reportedly in Morocco will be touching down tomorrow and then head directly to the police to report himself.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Ghana Actress' 'sex-for-rent' claim sparks debate in Ghana

