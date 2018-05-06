I Have Small 'Boys' At The Presidency - Kwesi Nyantakyi

With the "Number 12" video yet to be premiered at the Accra International Conference Centre on June 6, president of the Ghana Football Association, Kwesi Nyantakyi was caught on camera telling a football investor that he has small boys at the presidency.

The video which has been described as a dynamite by Abdul Malik Kweku Baako is centred on football and politics.

The CAF 1st vice president who doubles as a FIFA Council Member was caught to have said that he has small boys at the presidency [Jubilee House] who will help him do bring football investors into the country.

Astonishingly, the Wa All Stars Chief Executive Officer mentioned Minister of Roads and Transports, Mr Anthony Carbo as one of his small boys.

However, president Nana Akufo-Addo ordered the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service to arrest Mr Nyantakyi after being privy to investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ Number 12 undercover documentary, which exposed the GFA president as using the name of the president for certain purposes.

Mr Nyantakyi have been charged with defrauding with false pretence.