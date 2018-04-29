Home | News | MUST READ: 2 Reasons Why Akufo-Addo Ordered The Arrest Of His ‘Friend’, Kwesi Nyantakyi

Dan Soko

News of the President ordering the arrest of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kwesi Nyantakyi, came as a shock to many people as it is widely believed that the former is a close friend of the latter.

The Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service are currently in a hunt for Mr Nyantakyi who, we are told, is out of the country’s jurisdiction.

He is expected to be charged with defrauding by false pretense and locked up once the police pick him up.

A few hours before the news broke, some reports have quoted renowned Ghanaian journalist, Kwame Sefa Kayi, as saying the Anas exposé captures president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Vice President Bawumia and the current minister of Youth and Sports, Isaac Kwame Asiamah.

Since the news broke, many in the football fraternity have wondered why the man who claimed to be an ally of President Akufo-Addo will be hunted by police.

Explaining the issuance of the order for the arrest of the GFA President, ace Sports Journalist, Garry Al Smith, said two reasons can be cited as the reason for Nyantakyi’s arrest.

According to him, two main reasons can be assigned for the arrest.

“The President cannot wait for the Anas’ video to come out for Kwesi Nyantakyi to destroy the integrity of the Presidency…,” he said.

Another reason, according to him, is that the President cannot afford to sacrifice the presidency he has spent years fighting for to save Nyantakyi.

“This is a President who has spent his life fighting for the Presidency, his family has done so and he cannot wait for this video to come out and denigrate him…,” he said.

He further claimed that the President also undertook the action to ‘take the wind out of the sail of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).’

