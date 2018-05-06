GFA Officials 'Scatter' As Order For Nyantakyi Arrest Breaks

Top officials at the headquarters of the Ghana Football Association quickly abandoned post following the President's order for the arrest of the President of the Ghana Football Association.

Joy News reporter, Ernest Manu, who was at the FA offices saw officials of the FA drive off quickly after the news broke late Tuesday afternoon that Kwesi Nyantakyi is wanted for defrauding by false pretence.

An investigation by undercover journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas into corruption in football administration appears to be indicting Ghana's most successful FA President Kwesi Nyantakyi.

The order for his arrest threatens to loosen his more than 17-years old grip on the Ghana Football Association.

The investigative work to be aired in June is living up to the hype of sending shivers down the spine of the powerful in the sports sector.