ANAS EXPOSÉ: I Have Akufo Addo In My Pocket – GFA Boss Kwesi Nyantakyi Caught On Camera

The president of the Ghana Football Association, Kwesi Nyantakyi have been caught on camera telling a football investor that he has the president in his pocket.

Investigative journalist, Anas Aaremeyaw Anas is on the verge of premiering his latest work named “Number 12” which is centred on football and politics on June 6 at the Accra International Conference Centre.

Members of the country's football governing body planned to place an injunction on the upcoming exposé.

“Ghana is the easiest place to do business, all you have to do is to give the president [Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo] $5million and the vice president [Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia] $3million.

“l has the president in my pocket, l sees him every day.

“As for referees, all you need is, give them 20cedis and girls and they are sorted.”

President Akufo-Addo has directed the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service to arrest the president of the Ghana Football Association, Kwesi Nyantakyi, for defrauding by false pretense.

This comes after the president watched the video at the Flag Staff House.

However, excerpts of the video have been released by Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

[embedded content]

Editor-In-Chief of The New Crusading Guide, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako who is known to have nurtured the undercover journalist has described the video as a dynamite and have insisted that the damage that will cause is irredeemable.