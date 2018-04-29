Ghana president orders arrest of football assoc. chief over corruption

Kwesi Nyantakyi, GFA boss

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has ordered the immediate arrest of the country’s football association president, Kwesi Nyantakyi, several local media outlets have reported.

The charge for Nyantakyi’s arrest order is said to be defrauding by false pretenses. The president’s order is for all security agencies to search and arrest the Ghana Football Association (GFA) boss.

Nyantakyi at the time of the order was out of the country. Sources say the GFA President took money from people and promised them that he will “give the President of Ghana some of it” and he also guaranteed them access to the president.

The whole issue is linked to an undercover investigation by one of Ghana’s biggest reporters, Anas Aremeyaw Anas. The documentary titled “Number 12” is due to be released on June 6.