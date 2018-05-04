Go On Energy Drink launched with drug abuse campaign

General News of Tuesday, 22 May 2018

Source: ABD TRAORE

There has been a recent surge in drug abuse in Ghana

Twellium Industries, producers of Rush & Run Energy Drinks have launched another brand of energy drink named Go On Energy Drink.

According to management, the launch of the drink is to raise awareness among young people about drug abuse in regards to the recent surge in drug abuse in the country.

The launch was also coupled with a street activation and float with Celebrities, Rudebwoy Ranking & Ohemaa Dadao in Ashaiman and Nima.

The drink which is now available on the market can be purchased at all leading shops across the country.

Twellium Industries is also known for its Verna Natural Mineral Water and their foundation which is supporting a lot of under privileged citizens in Ghana.

This Ramadan, Twellium industrial company limited donated some of its products to the National Chief Imam, Dr. Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, on behalf of the Muslim community.

The products, which include Rush Energy Drink, Original American cola, Verna mineral, run energy drink, Rasta Malt, Planet flavours and their new products Go On Energy drink were donated towards the celebration of Eidul Fitr (the festival of the breaking of the fast).

The company chose to present the items to the Chief Imam because he is the most influential and respected person in the Muslim community in the country and has been able to maintain peace over 20year in Ghana.