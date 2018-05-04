Home | News | Anas Exposé: Kwesi Nyantakyi solicited $8m as bribe for Nana Addo, Bawumia

Anas Exposé: Kwesi Nyantakyi solicited $8m as bribe for Nana Addo, Bawumia

Dan Soko

It has emerged that the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Kwesi Nyantakyi demanded an $8m bribe to be given to President of Ghana and Vice President.

The $8 million was to be shared between President Nana Akufo-Addo and Dr Bawumia.

In the video, Nyantakyi is on record to have said that "Ghana is the easiest place to do business, all you've to do is to give the President $5m and Vice President $3m. I have the president in my pocket. I see him every day. As for referees, all you need is, give them GHS 20 and girls. And they are sorted!"

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumiaplay

This and more are contained in the yet-to-be premiered investigative piece of Anas Aremeyaw Anas on June 6, 2018, titled Number 12.

President Akufo-Addo and other top government officials watched the video. The claim by Nyantakyi that he has the President in his pocket probably angered Nana Akufo-Addo thereby causing him to order for his arrest.

Meanwhile, Nyantakyi is out of the country. He is expected to return tomorrow (Wednesday, May 22, 2018) after news broke for the order of his arrest.

Dan Soko
