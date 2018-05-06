Home | News | GFA: Here is why the President ordered the arrest of Kwesi Nyantakyi

GFA: Here is why the President ordered the arrest of Kwesi Nyantakyi

Dan Soko

The breaking news that is has got Ghanaians talking at the moment is the order of the arrest of the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwesi Nyantakyi by President of Ghana, Nana Akuffo Addo for allegedly engaging in influence peddling in the name of the president and other key government officials.

Abu Jinapor, the Deputy Chief of Staff,  made this known at a press conference with some reporters at the Flagstaff House.

According to sources at the presidency, President Akufo-Addo issued the order after a security briefing on Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ latest investigation dubbed 'Number 12' which has implicated several people in the football fraternity.

The feature film is yet to be publicly screened, but Mr. Nyantakyi who has been the president of the Ghana Football Association for 13 years may have been caught on camera in a compromised position.

Mr. Jinapor disclosed that other officials found culpable will be prosecuted.

“The President of the Republic has had the benefit of viewing aspects of the investigative piece and in this documentary, the President of the Ghana Football Association, Mr. Kwesi Nyantakyi is supposedly seen attempting to use the President’s name and that of the Vice President and other senior officials of government to induce supposed potential investors into our country to part with various sums of monies," Mr Jinapor said.

Jinapor added that the president decided after full consultations revealed that a  prima facie case could be established for criminal investigations to be launched into the conduct of the President of the Ghana Football Association.

He added that: “Other accomplices that may exist and therefore the President has reported this matter to the legally sanctioned and mandated agencies of the state to commence investigations into this matter. We will entreat Ghanaians to be calm and allow the legally mandated security agencies to complete investigations. Anyone found culpable in this investigation will be made to face the full rigors of the law."

