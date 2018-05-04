Home | News | Mansion Deal: If Nana Ama McBrown joins Zylofon, her demands will be inspired by Shatta Wale

Mansion Deal: If Nana Ama McBrown joins Zylofon, her demands will be inspired by Shatta Wale

Dan Soko

Actress  Nana Ama McBrown has told Ghanaians she will join Zylofon Media if CEO Nana Appiah Mensah personally calls her.

In an interview on the ‘Celebrity Ride' with Zionfelix, the actress revealed that she will be more than happy to join Zylofon Media.

"The way Shatta Wale is taking snaps at his house, it won’t be bad if I’m also given one," Nana Ama said when asked about the Zylofon deal.

The 40-year-old actress further explained the only way she could join Zylofon Media.

"If Nana Appiah calls me it is possible I will go but if someone calls me saying i want to send you to Zylofon, no no"

Nana Ama McBrown puts her 3.6 billion cedis Range Rover Evoque on displayplay Nana Ama McBrown

 

READ MORE: Floyd Mayweather gifts his daughter a $5 million ring for her 18th birthday

When asked why she only wants the boss but no other person from the company to contact her for a deal, the ‘Side Chick Gang’ actress disclosed that Mr Nana Appiah Mensah is a businessman who knows her value and would propose a contract which will benefit both parties.

Nana Ama McBrown has been in the news over her new range over.

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

