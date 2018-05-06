CPP urges Muslims to be steadfast during the Ramadan period

Accra, May 22, GNA – The Convention Peoples Party (CPP) on Tuesday encouraged the Muslims community to be steadfast during the holy month of Ramadan by developing self-control to gain a better understanding of Allah’s gifts and greater compassion towards the deprived.



Professor Edmund N. Delle, CPP Leader and Chairman in a statement to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, stressed that “as you abstain from all bodily pleasures between dawn and sunset may the consciousness of duty and the spirit of patience help all in strengthening your individual faith”.

The CPP Chairman noted that, “we wish you well as you observe one of the five pillars of Islam, which also include; prayer and charity, abstaining from eating, drinking, smoking and sexual activity from dawn to sunset”.

Muslims follow the lunar calendar, which means Ramadan arrives several days earlier each year. This is the second year in a row the holy month included the summer solstice for Muslims in the Northern Hemisphere. For Portlanders, that means fasting for about 17 hours each day until July 5.

