CPP urges Muslims to be steadfast during the Ramadan period

Accra, May 22, GNA – The Convention Peoples
Party (CPP) on Tuesday encouraged the Muslims community to be steadfast during
the holy month of Ramadan by developing self-control to gain a better understanding
of Allah’s gifts and greater compassion towards the deprived.
Professor Edmund N. Delle, CPP Leader and
Chairman in a statement to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, stressed that “as
you abstain from all bodily pleasures between dawn and sunset may the
consciousness of duty and the spirit of patience help all in strengthening your
individual faith”.
The CPP Chairman noted that, “we wish you well
as you observe one of the five pillars of Islam, which also include; prayer and
charity, abstaining from eating, drinking, smoking and sexual activity from
dawn to sunset”.
Muslims follow the lunar calendar, which means
Ramadan arrives several days earlier each year. This is the second year in a
row the holy month included the summer solstice for Muslims in the Northern
Hemisphere. For Portlanders, that means fasting for about 17 hours each day
until July 5.
GNA
