LPG strike enters second day

By Robert Anane, GNA



Accra, May 22, GNA - Several sales outlets of liquefied petroleum Gas (LPG) in the country remained closed on Tuesday, May 22, as the strike action by the LPG operators enters its second day.

The nation-wide strike, which begun on Monday is in protest against the implementation of the Cylinder Re-circulation Model (CRM) policy by the government.

Buyers of LPG could be seen stranded at various LPG sales outlets.

Some taxi drivers who had run out of gas and therefore could not move their cars were carrying their cylinders from one LPG filling point to another, hoping to run into some luck.

“My car runs only on gas and I cannot find any. I am wondering what I will do if I am not able to find gas today,” said one taxi driver, as he carried his cylinder around like other colleagues of his.

Some people had also arranged their gas stove-cylinders in queues with the hope that there would soon be some gas flow.

The Ghana Oil Company Limited (GOIL) has on the other hand announced, that its LPG outlets throughout the country are open for the sale of gas.

A statement issued in Accra by GOIL Corporate Affairs and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Monday, said GOIL would continue to be of service to the public with uninterrupted service all the time.

Meanwhile, Mr Hassan Tampuli, Chief Executive Officer of the National Petroleum Authority, has said the CRM would not throw people out of job.

He says the new module would rather multiply existing jobs severally, and thus rather create more jobs.

After a gas explosion last year at a filling point at Atomic Junction, a Madina suburb in Accra, the government, as part of measures to ensure safety, decided to implement the CRM.

When the CRM is fully implemented, LPG bottling plants would be set up well away from residential areas, and gas cylinders would be filled at these bottling plants to be sold at retail outlets.

There would however be designated outlets, where vehicles that run on gas could be sent for re-filling.

The striking LPG operators are of the belief, that the implementation of the new module would kick them out of job.

GNA