President reports Nyantakyi to CID

By Ken
Sackey
Accra, May 22, GNA - President Nana Addo
Dankwa Akufo-Addo has asked the police to investigate Mr Kwesi Nyantakyi,
President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for a potential crime of
defrauding by false pretence.
A Deputy Chief of Staff, Samuel Abu Jinapor,
confirmed this to correspondents at the Jubilee House, the seat of the
Government.
This came after viewing aspects of the yet to
be aired video by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.
Mr. Jinapor said the President was unhappy
that Mr. Nyantakyi had used his name fraudulently in the expose.
The GFA boss was seen in the video footage
using the President’s name, that of the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia
and other senior government officials, to illegally take money various sums of
money from investors.
Mr Jinapor said the President, after
consultations and having satisfied himself that there was a basis for
establishing and launching investigation into the conduct of the GFA president,
directed the CID to investigate the matter.
All his accomplices should also be
investigated.
The CID had commenced investigations, and the
Deputy Chief of Staff said President was committed to fighting corruption,
influence peddling and bribery.
He was eager to make sure that there was
discipline, honesty, and integrity in public life.
He entreated the public to allow the CID to do
its work - get to the bottom of the matter.
“The President is determined to ensure that
anyone found culpable in the investigations would be made to face the full
rigours of the law”, he added.
Mr Anas’ latest expose seeks put spotlight on
the rot and corruption in Ghana’s football administration. It would be aired
June 6, 2018.
Nyantakyi became the President of the GFA in
December 2005 after defeating two other candidates, Ade Coker and Kojo Bonsu.
He is regarded as the most successful GFA boss
since the days of Ohene Djan and H.P Nyemitei.
Under his presidency, Ghana qualified for the
2006 FIFA World Cup, the first for the country.
Ghana again qualified for the subsequent 2010
FIFA World Cup, in South Africa, and the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.
The Ghana U-20 football team also won Africa's
first and only U-20 World Cup also during his stewardship in 2009.
On the downside, he and other officials had
been accused of match-fixing by an undercover investigation led by The
Telegraph and Channel 4.
Nyantakyi denied agreeing match fixing
allegations by saying that "the report of the newspaper or the media house
is entirely not accurate", because "there is really no cause for
alarm as far as I am concerned because nothing untoward has happened involving
me or the Federation".
GNA
Vote for this Article
Spread the word
About the Author: Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.
Click Here to Comment on this Article