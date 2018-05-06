GFA release list of referees for mid-week clashes

Accra, May 22, GNA - The Zylofon Cash Premier
league resumes this week with mid-week actions across all eight centers, on
Wednesday 23rd May, 2018.
At the Cape Coast Sports Stadium, referee
Cecil Fleischer would be at the center as Ebusua Dwarfs play host to
AshantiGold, with assistance on line one from Ben Wormawor and Ben Samari
manning line two.
A.D Mohammed and Annan Lomotey would play the
fourth referee and match commissioners role respectively.
In the match involving Dreams FC and Eleven
Wonders at the Dawu Park, referee Solomon Mordey would be officiating from the
center with support from Kwesi Brobbey, A. F Zakari and Maxwell Hanson as
first, second and third referees respectively, with Ewudzie Sagoe as the match
commissioner.
Referee Charles Bulu would be in charge of the
game involving Berekum Chelsea and Medeama SC at the Berekum Park, as David
Laryea runs on the line one with assistance on line two from James Osae as
Issaka Afful acts as the fourth referee with M. I. Salisu as match
commissioner, whiles at the Wa park referee McLord Arhin would be the man in
the center as WA All Stars take on Inter Allies, with Emirana Ayambila and
Joseph Ayambila being referees one and two respectively, with support from
Kyereme Yeboah as fourth the referee and A. S. Seidu as match commissioner.
Accra Hearts of Oak, would welcome West
African Football Academy (WAFA) to the Kumasi Sports Stadium with referee
Prosper Adii at the center man with assistance on line one from Dawood
Ouedraogo and Freeman Awulo assisting from line two with Bernard Dumfe and Osei
Tutu being fourth referee and match commissioner respectively.
In the other game involving Bechem United and
Liberty Professionals at the Bechem park, Nathan Anafo would take the center
with Samuel Asiedu and Augustin Akugre
running both flanks as assistance referees one and two with Dally Gagba as
fourth referee and G. T. S. Inkum as the match commissioner with the game
involving Karela United FC and Aduana Stars scheduled for the Anyinase park having referee Emmanuel Boateng being
ably assisted on both flanks by Kennedy Bentil and Sumaila Salifu, with Kenny
Padi and Charles Darkwah as fourth referee and match commissioner.
In the match billed to be a cracker for the
week, Kumasi Asante Kotoko would take on Elmina Sharks at the baba Yara sports
stadium, Kumasi with referee Daniel Laryea to handle affairs with assistance
from David Adjin and F. D Ocansey as referees one and two with J A Amenya as
the fourth referee and as the match commissioner Wilfred Kwaku Osei.
