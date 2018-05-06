Akufo-Addo orders for the arrest of Kwesi Nyantakyi

By Emmanuel Asante Attakora, GNA



Accra, May 22, GNA - The President, Nana Akufo-Addo has ordered for the arrest of Mr. Kwesi Nyantakyi, President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service, for fraud and influence peddling.

Reports reaching GNA Sports desk indicates that, the order was in connection with undercover investigations conducted by ace investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, which would be premiered on June 6.

According to Mr Abu Jinapor, the Deputy Chief of Staff, President Akufo Addo has had the privilege of viewing excerpts from the “Anas expose”, where Mr Nyantakyi was “supposedly seen attempting to use the President’s name and that of the Vice President Dr. Bawumia’s name and other senior officials of governments to induce supposed potential investors into the country, to part with various sums of monies.

“The president as a responsible citizen and the chief custodian of the laws and an enforcer of our laws, has had to consult and evaluate the content of this investigative piece, the president after consultations is fully satisfied that a prima facie case is established for criminal investigations to be launched into the conduct of the GFA president”.

Mr Nyantakyi, has been the GFA president since 2005, is also the Vice President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

