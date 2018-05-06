Akufo-Addo orders for the arrest of Kwesi Nyantakyi

By
Emmanuel Asante Attakora, GNA
Accra, May 22, GNA - The President, Nana Akufo-Addo
has ordered for the arrest of Mr. Kwesi Nyantakyi, President of the Ghana
Football Association (GFA), by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of
the Ghana Police Service, for fraud and influence peddling.
Reports reaching GNA Sports desk indicates
that, the order was in connection with undercover investigations conducted by
ace investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, which would be premiered on
June 6.
According to Mr Abu Jinapor, the Deputy Chief
of Staff, President Akufo Addo has had the privilege of viewing excerpts from
the “Anas expose”, where Mr Nyantakyi was “supposedly seen attempting to use
the President’s name and that of the Vice President Dr. Bawumia’s name and
other senior officials of governments to induce supposed potential investors
into the country, to part with various sums of monies.
“The president as a responsible citizen and
the chief custodian of the laws and an enforcer of our laws, has had to consult
and evaluate the content of this investigative piece, the president after consultations
is fully satisfied that a prima facie case is established for criminal
investigations to be launched into the conduct of the GFA president”.
Mr Nyantakyi, has been the GFA president since
2005, is also the Vice President of the Confederation of African Football
(CAF).
GNA
