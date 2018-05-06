Environmental Association advocates regional engineering landfill sites

By Abubakari Ibrahim Wangara, GNA



Nadowli (U/W), May 22, GNA – The Ghana Environmental Health Association (GEHA), has called for the establishment of engineering landfill site across the regions to help dispose solid waste in a secured manner and minimise environmental impact.

The Association expressed worry that lack of engineering landfill site, particularly in Upper West, and some other parts of the country did not encourage proper disposal of solid waste and hygienic conditions.

Mr Salifu Braimah Andrews, the National Public Relations Officer for the Association, who made the call in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, explained that engineering landfill as a waste disposal site where solid waste, such as paper, glass, and metal, were buried in such a way as to reduce contamination.

The purpose of engineering landfill, he said, was to help bury the trash in such a way that it would be isolated from groundwater, kept dry and not get into contact with air.

The Association last weekend led by the Chief Executive for Nadowli–Kaleo District, Mrs Katherine T. Lankono, in the Upper West Region undertook clean-up exercise in Nadowli where many community members came out in their numbers to sweep and clear bushes around their surroundings.

Members of the GEHA said the exercise was part of a nationwide programme that sought to empower people through public health education to observe good sanitary practices.

