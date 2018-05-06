Home | News | Five-Year Strategic Plan to eradicate kayaye in the offing - Madam Otiko

Five-Year Strategic Plan to eradicate kayaye in the offing - Madam Otiko

Dan Soko

By Iddi Yire/William Fiabu, GNA

Accra, May 22, GNA – A Five-year Strategic Plan to eradicate head porters (kayayee) from Ghana’s cities is being developed by the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, through the support of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

Madam Otiko Afisah Djaba, the Sector Minister, said the mapping of ‘kayayee’ was ongoing in the major markets across the country to gather data to inform the decision.

She said the Ministry was working with the GRATIS Foundation and the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology to manufacture robust trolleys for ‘kayayee’.

“We also plan to link these vulnerable women to small holder farming through the Planting for Food and Jobs initiative,” Madam Djaba stated on Tuesday, when her Ministry took its turn at the ‘Meet-The-Press’ series in Accra.

The Meet-The-Press engagement was to afford the Minister an opportunity to render account of her stewardship over the past 16 months and the way forward.

Madam Djaba said the Ministry had developed a Porterage Module to link women in rural communities to the government’s initiatives such as the One Village, One Dam; and the One District, One Factory to make them economically independent.

She announced that the Ministry had initiated a programme dubbed “Operation Get off the Street Now for a Better Life”.

She said the objective was to reduce the phenomenon of persons living on the street; adding that, data collection to create a database was ongoing with 4,098 children already registered.

She said a document on the framework and strategies on disability mainstreaming in the Metropolitan Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) had been developed.

She noted that the provisions in the document served as a guide to the MMDAs on how to include disability issues in their development plans.

In the area of human trafficking, the Minister mentioned the finalisation, printing and dissemination of a National Plan of Action on Human Trafficking, which gives detailed implementation plan in fighting the menace in Ghana.

Madam Djaba said the Ministry had undertaken consultations on a number of bills and regulations to reflect the broader views of the public and government priorities for women, children and the vulnerable.

She said the Foster Care and Adoption Regulations were at the final stage of passage in Parliament, while the Affirmative Action Bill had been re-submitted to Cabinet for consideration and approval.

She noted that four bills – the Aged Persons, Social Protection, Persons with Disability and the Ghana School Feeding Bills would be taken through stakeholder consultations and subsequent submission to cabinet for approval.

She explained that existing legal documents and policies such as the Domestic Violence Act, the Human Trafficking Act, the Children’s Act were being translated into voice format in 11 Ghanaian languages for easy access by the public.

Within the period under review, she said to ensure the achievement of the Ministry’s mandate, a number of boards had been constituted in line with Acts of Parliament, to advise and provide technical support to the Ministry.

These include the Ministerial Advisor Board, the Human Trafficking Management Board, the Domestic Violence Management Board, the Cancer Board, the Adoption Board and the National Council on Persons with Disability Board.

She said as part of their efforts to ensure that all vulnerable and poor persons had access to quality health care, 550,000 Livelihood Empowerment against Poverty (LEAP) beneficiaries had either been registered unto the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) or had their expired cards renewed.

She said the Ministry also re-launched the re-registration of 13,000 Prison Inmates onto the Scheme.

She said under the LEAP programme, the Ministry continuously made six successive bi-monthly payments to beneficiary households in 2017 and had conducted three payments as at May 2018 covering a total of 213,044 households nation-wide.

Madam Djaba said the Gender Ministry was working to make life better for the vulnerable and excluded to ensure that, no one was left out or behind in the socio-economic development of the country.

“My Ministry is responsible for the vulnerable, the excluded, the disadvantaged, the marginalised, the extreme poor, and the neglected. We need to break the barriers of social cultural norms, taboos and harmful traditional and cultural practices. We must look after each other as a community of Ghanaians.”

High profile dignitaries at the event were Dr Mustapha Abdul Hamid, Minister of Information and his Deputy Mr Perry Okudzeto.

GNA

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Showboy – Sankofa (Prod. by Ivanbeatz)

May 06, 2018

Shatta Wale – Storm Energy

May 06, 2018

Bisa Kdei – Ewiase

May 04, 2018

Olamide – Omo Ologo (Prod. by S’Bling)

May 04, 2018

Guru – Golden Stool ft. Edem x Lil Shaker (Prod. by Tombeatz)

May 04, 2018

Shatta Wale x Natty Lee x Addi Self – True Believer (Prod. by M.O.G Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Most Read News

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018

Wa UDS students raise red flag over ‘passport fraud’

April 23, 2018

Two granted GHC20,000.00 bail for defilement

April 23, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Breaking News: President Directs Arrest Of GFA Chair Over Fraud

May 22, 2018

Kojo Yankah says he “pities” Anas Aremeyaw for upcoming “Exposé number 12 video”

May 22, 2018

Surcharge contractor for shoddy work on GHC324m school block – Dr Manteaw

May 22, 2018

Mireku Duker donates to persons with disabilities in Constituency

May 22, 2018

Jomoro MP to receive Environmental Excellence Award on merit

May 22, 2018

Govt wants to extend Ameri deal to 15 yrs – Minority alleges

May 22, 2018

‘He Is Admirable In All Sense’

May 22, 2018

Jonathan Mensah Named MLS Team Of The Week

May 22, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Ghana Does Not Need A Leader Like Paul Kegame Of Rwanda

May 20, 2018

Challenges Facing The Contemporary Zongo Youth And The Way Forward!

May 20, 2018

Open Letter To The Minister Of Energy

May 20, 2018

The Qualities Of A Good University Student

May 20, 2018

2018 First Quarter Quality of Service Monitoring Results Published

May 20, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!