Government to deliver inclusive rural development

Tamale, May 22, GNA – Mr Salifu Saeed,
Northern Regional Minister has said “As a government, we are committed to
delivering an all-inclusive development agenda; and this Rural Development
Policy is an indication of commitment to ensuring no one is left behind.”
Mr Saeed said this in Tamale on Tuesday during
a day’s consultative workshop on the draft Rural Development Policy organised
by the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development (MLGRD) and attended
by selected district assemblies and stakeholders from the Northern, Upper East
and Upper West Regions.
The workshop afforded participants the
opportunity to make inputs into the draft policy to pave way for its
finalisation and subsequent implementation.
The policy amongst others seeks to promote
improvement in standards of living in rural areas in the country through
inclusive approaches with a focus on agriculture and industrialisation.
The MLGRD hopes the policy will be finalised
and presented to cabinet for approval by the third quarter of this year.
Mr Saeed said the strategies captured in the
policy addressed a commitment to modernising agriculture, improve production,
achieve food security, improve value chain system and ultimately extend
infrastructure and improved service delivery to rural areas.
He said the policy would address the
inconsistencies in the implementation of rural interventions and weaknesses in
their effectiveness to directly impact on development in the rural areas in the
country.
Mr Collins Ntim, a Deputy Minister for Local
Government and Rural Development said the policy would help deliver
transformative change in the lives of rural dwellers by ensuring the
availability of needed infrastructure in rural areas.
Participants expressed need for government to
ensure that the policy was gender-sensitive, draw linkages with existing
development framework, avoid duplication of work, address issues of population,
and transcend successive governments as well as adequate funding to ensure
successful implementation.
