Home | News | Banker to Banker Lotto Operators and Agents in support of one million Ghana Cedis license fees

Banker to Banker Lotto Operators and Agents in support of one million Ghana Cedis license fees

Dan Soko

Business News of Tuesday, 22 May 2018

Source: Kessbenfm.com

Mr Frank Adjei1Mr. Frank Adjei, Banker to Banker Lotto Operators and Agents founder

The Ghana National Chamber of Licensed Banker to Banker Lotto Operators and Agents under the leadership of Mr. Frank Adjei(Founder/Leader) fully support the License Fees of One Million Ghana Cedis for Private Lotto Operators approved by the Board of NLA.

The Ghana National Chamber of Licensed Banker to Banker Lotto Operators and Agents founded by Mr. Frank Adjei has about 200 Lotto Agents, 170 Lotto Sub-Agents and over 150,000 Lotto Writers across Ghana. This is the largest and strongest Banker to Banker Lotto Group in Ghana. Mr. Frank Adjei was the first Lotto Operator in Ghana to pay the One Million Ghana Cedis to the NLA as License Fees on 15th March 2018.

The Board of NLA has ordered the Leaders for all the various groups of Banker to Banker Lottery to submit their proposals to the NLA for discussion in order to finalize the License fees for the Operators, Agents and Writers of Banker to Banker Lottery.

Mr. Frank Adjei was the only Lotto Operator who suggested the least amount of money (GHC 200,000) as a nationwide license fees for Private Lotto Operators to the Board of NLA. All the other Lotto Operators and Agents who are now attacking Kofi Osei-Ameyaw and NLA over the One Million Ghana Cedis as License Fees suggested the highest amount of GHC 500,000 per Region as License Fees for Private Lotto Operators to the Board of NLA.

"Honestly speaking, the Lotto Operators and Agents who are now attacking Kofi Osei-Ameyaw over the One Million Ghana Cedis are not been truthful to themselves,the media,Government and Ghanaians in general. Because if NLA has agreed to accept the GHC 500,000 License Fees per Region as suggested by these Lotto Operators and Agents at the NLA Board Meeting,then it means that every Lotto Operator who want to operate nationwide was supposed to pay Five Million Ghana Cedis to the NLA as License Fees." Mr. Adjei lamented.

He further said, "Instead of paying Five Million Ghana Cedis as license fees to operate the whole Country, the NLA has drastically reduced the license fees to One Million Ghana Cedis. We have to be grateful to Kofi Osei-Ameyaw and the Board of NLA over this decision but some people are rather denting the reputation of Kofi Osei-Ameyaw over the One Million Ghana Cedis."

Mr Kofi Adjei further went on to laud Mr. Kofi Osei-Ameyaw, Director-General of National Lottery Authority for taking pragmatic steps to register and license the Operators, Agents and Writers of Banker to Banker Lottery under the Public-Private Partnership in accordance with the National Lotto Act, 2006(Act 722).

The board of Ghana National Chamber of Licensed Banker to Banker Lotto Operators and Agents under the leadership submitted themselves to partner the National Lottery Authority and every Government to realize the vision of creating jobs and maximizing revenue for socio-economic development.

However, NLA as a matter of urgency to address the following concerns in order to strengthen the operations and administration of the National Lottery Authority:

Mr Adjei further urged the NLA to arrest Nigerians, Chinese and other foreign nationals who are operating Lotto business in Ghana "We are urging the NLA and Ghana Police Service to arrest and prosecute Vitarex Odele (populary Known as Olembe),a Nigerian who is illegally operating Lotto Business in the Brong-Ahafo Region. This is highly unacceptable. No foreigner is permitted to operate any form of Lottery in Ghana under the National Lotto Act, 2006(Act 722)," he added.

"We are expecting the Board to be proactive and come up with measures, action plan and policies towards arresting the recalcitrant Ghanaian Lotto Operators, Agents and Writers who are refusing to pay the License fees to the National Lottery Authority," Mr. Adjei encouraged.

He then pleaded the NLA saying "the 6pm to 6:30pm Draw is negatively affecting the operations of Lotto business, finances of Lotto Marketing Companies, LMCB2B and subsequently reducing the revenue of the National Lottery Authority.
We would like to appeal to the NLA to consider drawing between 6:50pm to 7pm. This will enable more people to stake Lotto from both the Lotto Marketing Companies and LMCB2B."

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Showboy – Sankofa (Prod. by Ivanbeatz)

May 06, 2018

Guru – Golden Stool ft. Edem x Lil Shaker (Prod. by Tombeatz)

May 04, 2018

Edem – Fie Fuor

May 04, 2018

Barima Sidney – Kpeeeeh (Prod by Gigzbeat)

April 29, 2018

Patapaa – Pozo (Prod. by Dr. Ray Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Stonebwoy – We Bad (Don 45)

May 06, 2018

Most Read News

Politics: George H.W. Bush hospitalized and in intensive care

April 23, 2018

Royal Baby: Duchess Of Cambridge Give Birth To Baby Boy

April 23, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Wa UDS students raise red flag over ‘passport fraud’

April 23, 2018

Two granted GHC20,000.00 bail for defilement

April 23, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


African Communicators Discuss Continent’s Narrative at British Library

May 22, 2018

Academia Must Partner With The Inudstry Sector To Solve Real Problems – Ghanathink Foundation

May 22, 2018

Parliament Approves Cynthia Lamptey As Dep. SP

May 22, 2018

Àgona West Municipal Assembly Creates Artisan Village To Ease Congestion

May 22, 2018

LPG Operators’ Concerns Unfounded – NPA

May 22, 2018

N/R: ‘Special Assistants’ Taking Over Civil Service Positions

May 22, 2018

Calm Returns To Tumu

May 22, 2018

Joint Military, Police Team Storm Bimbilla

May 22, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Ghana Does Not Need A Leader Like Paul Kegame Of Rwanda

May 20, 2018

Challenges Facing The Contemporary Zongo Youth And The Way Forward!

May 20, 2018

Open Letter To The Minister Of Energy

May 20, 2018

The Qualities Of A Good University Student

May 20, 2018

2018 First Quarter Quality of Service Monitoring Results Published

May 20, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!