How Ghanaians reacted to Nyantakyi’s 'arrest' story

Most Watched Videos
Most Read News
Best Of The Web
- Dino Melaye In Handcuffs, His Arrest Forces Senate Shutdown
- Outrage as gunmen kill more people in Benue State
- 998 Staff: Quit the senseless defense, Ghanaians are not stupid – A Plus blasts NPP
- Politics: North Korea and South Korea will meet in the 'truce village' of Panmunjom — these extraordinary photos show what it's like
- Berekum Chelsea-Liberty Professionals Clash Rained Off
- CAF President Ahmad Arrives In Ghana On Monday Ahead Of Conferment Of UPSA Honorary Doctorate Degree
- Theresa May Suggestion To Ghana To Legalize Gay Is An Insult To Ghanaians - Pentecost Chairman
- We Will Force Akufo-Addo To Accommodate Dissenting Views - Haruna Iddrisu
- Tech: Florida police failed to unlock phone using a dead man's finger — but corpses may still help in hacking handsets
- Ghanaian media 'often irritating', but better than silence – Akufo-Addo
- Mahama takes over as Chair of TANA High-Level Forum on Security
- 5 top NDC officials have confessed to receiving double salaries - Wontumi
- May 9 disaster anniversary: Children facing life-threatening ailments at KATH to get help
- Double Salary: NDC MPs, Ministers begging me to save them - Wontumi
- Nation Builders Corps to be launched May 1 – Bawumia discloses
- Gay rights: UK Prime Minister insulted Ghanaians - Pentecost Chairman
- Double Salary Saga; Government creating bad blood - Bagbin
- Perry Okudzeto charged information officer to live up to expectation
- 'Debate is needless, but Akufo-Addo’s 998 staff sigh - Kweku Baako
- Finance: Porsche officials have been charged with doctoring emissions results to make cars meet Korea’s environment standards
- Theresa May Suggestion To Ghana To Legalize Gay Is An Insult To Ghanaians – Pentecost Chairman
- Boxing fights back in Nigeria after years down and out
- GES urged to tackle sexual abuse in schools
- Spio-Garbrah ‘begs’ for money to contest NDC primaries?
- Immigration Ladies taste third defeat in FreshPak National Women’s League
- NPP defies court injunction to elect new executives
- GE supports Ghana’s digitisation drive
- NPP will win 2020 elections by 82% - Wontumi
- Nitiwul lied, Mahama didn't leave 678 Presidential staffers - Apaak
- FG Reforming NNPC For Transparency & Accountability
- Here Is How To Easily Apply & Get Your Nigerian Passport
- PRAYER FOR TODAY
- Why Religion— An Honest Response To Gombilla The Poet
- Amidu Has Hit The Nail On The Head: Incompliant MPs Must Be Prosecuted
- Liberian Warlord “Jungle Jabbah” Sentenced To 30 Years In Prison In Milestone For Global Justice
- Over 300 Farmers Benefit From Rabbit, Grass Cutter Training
- Dr. Asare-Kusi Elected Methodist Bishop
- Western Regional NPP Elections Held Successfully
- Woanya Is The New NPP Volta Regional Chairman
- ECG Supports Mawuli School
- Sunyani NPP Elections Delayed Due To Internal Party Issues
- Indian Minister Ridiculed Over Claims That Internet Existed Long Before
Click Here to Comment on this Article