Akufo-Addo is satisfied Kwesi Nyantakyi is culpable – Jinapor

Dan Soko

General News of Tuesday, 22 May 2018

Source: 3news.com

Nyantakyi ZyloKwesi Nyantakyi, GFA boss

A Deputy Chief of Staff, Abu Jinapor has confirmed that the president has viewed the yet-to-be aired Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ exposé on corruption in football and he is “fully satisfied” that the GFA president, kwesi Nyantakyi is culpable of defrauding by false pretense.

Nana Akufo-Addo on Tuesday instructed the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service to arrest the Ghana Football Association’s president who is currently out of the country on FIFA official duty in Madagascar.

Mr. Jinapor explained to the media that Mr. Kwesi Nyantakyi was “supposedly seen attempting to use the President’s name and that of the Vice President and other senior members of government to induce supposed potential investors into the country to part with various sums of monies”.

He noted that President Akufo-Addo “evaluated and consulted” after viewing the documentary stated that a prima facie case has been established against the GFA boss which warrants “a full criminal investigation into the conduct of GFA boss and any other accomplices that may exist”.

He therefore confirmed that the president has reported the matter to CID to commence investigation into the matter.

“We want to assure the Ghanaian people that the president is determined to fight corruption, to fight crime, fight influence peddling, fight bribery and instill discipline, integrity and honesty into our public life” he said, irrespective of one’s status.

The Deputy Chief of Staff called for calm to allow the legally mandated institutions to conduct their investigations, adding, “president is determined to ensure that whoever is find culpable would be made to face the law”.

Meanwhile, information gathered by 3news.com suggests that to avoid the issuance of international warrant for his arrest, Mr. Nyantakyi is likely to return to Ghana Wednesday and subject himself into CID’s investigation.

Kwesi Nyantakyi who is also CAF 1st Vice President had recently told the media that he and other members of GFA are not moved by Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ latest exposé.

Mr Nyantakyi on last week Thursday led the GFA to sign a $10million sponsorship deal for the premier league having been ran for three years without a headline sponsor.

The documentary by Anas, “Number 12: when misconduct and greed become the norm”, would first be screened on June 6 and 7 at the Accra International Conference Centre.

