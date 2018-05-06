Home | News | Focus priority on job creation - US Ambassador

Focus priority on job creation - US Ambassador

Dan Soko

General News of Tuesday, 22 May 2018

Source: ghananewsagency.org

Robert Porter Jackson Us AMbassey GhRobert Porter Jackson, United States (US) Ambassador to Ghana

Mr. Robert P. Jackson, the United States (US), has given high marks to Ghana good political and economic governance and said he found it refreshing the “positive changes” over the last two decades.

It has a strong democracy and making progress with the economy.

“We are very excited about Ghana’s potentials. It’s been 20 years since I came here for the first time, there has been enormous changes during that time and positive changes.”

Mr. Jackson, who would be ending his duty tour of the country at the end of the coming July, was speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on the sidelines of the graduation ceremony of the Webster Ghana University, in Accra.

He said what the nation needed doing was to focus priority effort on creating jobs for the people.

More should be done to help the people to see a “bright future for themselves here”, he added.

Mr. Jackson assumed office as US Ambassador to Ghana on November 30, 2015, having earlier served in Cameroun between 2010 and 2013.

He was also a former Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs.

Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor.

