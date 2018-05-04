Home | News | We are law-abiding – CEO of Menzgold responds to Bank of Ghana

We are law-abiding – CEO of Menzgold responds to Bank of Ghana

Dan Soko

Business News of Tuesday, 22 May 2018

Source: Arnie Baidoo

Nana NAM1Nana Appiah Mensah, CEO of Menzgold

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has indicated that it would soon take action against gold-buying firm Menzgold after preliminary investigations found it was taking deposits without approval.

In a rebuttal, the Chief Executive Officer of Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah, has rubbished the statement, calling it needless.

In a social media post, Nana Appiah, for the umpteenth time, responded to BOG's incessant claim, that Menzgold takes deposit.

He wrote;
“So what happened to the presumption of innocence under article 19(1)c? MENZGOLD DOES NOT TAKE DEPOSITS. WE ARE LAW ABIDING. Respectfully, he who alleges must immediately discharge the burden of proof. Unsubstantiated utterances are needless. The law is what the judge says it is."

Nana Appiah Mensah is also the CEO of the Zylofon conglomerate, whose unit, Zylofon Cash, is sponsoring the Ghana Premier League in a multi-million deal.

Menzgold Ghana Limited is one of Ghana’s most respected independent gold firm that provides market leading advice, valuation, management, brokerage and transaction support to investors, corporate bodies, government departments etc. The company also provides commercial gold services to help clients turn fixed assets into dynamic assets.

So what happened to the presumption of innocence under article 19(2)c? MENZGOLD DOES NOT TAKE DEPOSITS. WE ARE LAW ABIDING. Respectfully, he who alleges must immediately discharge the burden of proof. Unsubstantiated utterances are needless."The law is what the judge says it is". pic.twitter.com/QASXtE9tXL

— Nana Appiah Mensah (@mn_appiah) May 22, 2018

Here is the report by www.myjoyonline.com on BOG’s claim;
Bank of Ghana (BoG) has indicated that it would soon take action against gold buying firm Menzgold after preliminary investigations found it was taking deposits without approval.

Responding to questions at MPC press conference Monday, BoG Governor, Dr Ernest Addison said that the Central Bank will collaborate with the Lands and Natural Resources Ministry to finalize on Menzgold.

“What is clear to us is that they have the system that accepts deposits from the public. We are discussing with the Ministry who originally gave them their license," the Governor said.

BoG in the latter part of last year warned the public not to deal with the institution because it was not licensed to take deposits.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Olamide – Omo Ologo (Prod. by S’Bling)

May 04, 2018

Stonebwoy ft. Baby Jet – Dirty Enemies (Prod. by MOG Beatz)

May 06, 2018

kumi Guitar – Betweener (Prod. by Jaynim Beatz)

May 04, 2018

Stonebwoy – We Bad (Don 45)

May 06, 2018

Barima Sidney – Kpeeeeh (Prod by Gigzbeat)

April 29, 2018

Barima Sidney – Mpinatwe3 (Prod. by Kin Dee)

April 29, 2018

Most Read News

Two granted GHC20,000.00 bail for defilement

April 23, 2018

Royal Baby: Duchess Of Cambridge Give Birth To Baby Boy

April 23, 2018

Wa UDS students raise red flag over ‘passport fraud’

April 23, 2018

Politics: George H.W. Bush hospitalized and in intensive care

April 23, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


African Communicators Discuss Continent’s Narrative at British Library

May 22, 2018

Academia Must Partner With The Inudstry Sector To Solve Real Problems – Ghanathink Foundation

May 22, 2018

Parliament Approves Cynthia Lamptey As Dep. SP

May 22, 2018

Àgona West Municipal Assembly Creates Artisan Village To Ease Congestion

May 22, 2018

LPG Operators’ Concerns Unfounded – NPA

May 22, 2018

N/R: ‘Special Assistants’ Taking Over Civil Service Positions

May 22, 2018

Calm Returns To Tumu

May 22, 2018

Joint Military, Police Team Storm Bimbilla

May 22, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Ghana Does Not Need A Leader Like Paul Kegame Of Rwanda

May 20, 2018

Challenges Facing The Contemporary Zongo Youth And The Way Forward!

May 20, 2018

Open Letter To The Minister Of Energy

May 20, 2018

The Qualities Of A Good University Student

May 20, 2018

2018 First Quarter Quality of Service Monitoring Results Published

May 20, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!