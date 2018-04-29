Home | News | What Kwesi Nyantakyi said in Anas' video

What Kwesi Nyantakyi said in Anas' video

Dan Soko

Kwesi Nyantakyi CongressKwesi Nyantakyi, President, GFA

President Nana Akufo-Addo on Tuesday ordered the arrest of President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwesi Nyantakyi, for defrauding by false pretences.

Nana Akufo-Addo ordered the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service to arrest Mr Nyantakyi after being privy to investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ Number 12 undercover documentary, which exposed the GFA president; using the name of the president fraudulently.

"Ghana is the easiest place to do business. All you have to do is to give the President of Ghana $5m and the Vice President $3m. I have the President in my pocket. I see him every day. As for the refs, all you need is to give them GHC20 and girls and they are sorted"

