Order to arrest Nyantakyi: What we know so far

Sports News of Tuesday, 22 May 2018

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

play videoKwesi Nyantakyi could be imprisoned for up to 25 years

The President Nana Akufo-Addo has ordered the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service to arrest the President of the Ghana Football Association, Kwesi Nyantakyi after watching investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ Number 12 investigative piece which focuses on corruption in Ghana football.

The GFA president we understand is being arrested on grounds of defrauding by false pretences and influence peddling.

Anas Aremeyaw Anas has scheduled 6 June to premiere the undercover piece which took him over two years to put together but information from sources who have watched snippets of the investigative piece have revealed exactly Kwesi Nyantakyi did in the video.

The GFA President allegedly met some businessmen in Morocco to broker a sponsorship deal for the Black Stars. The business moguls aside their interest in sports also wanted to invest in other sectors of the Ghanaian economy.

Kwesi Nyantakyi is alleged to have asked the businessmen to pay some bribes which in his wisdom will give them unimpeded access to the President and his vice Mahamudu Bawumia.

“Ghana is the easiest place to do business, all you've to do is to give the President $5m and Vice President Bawumia $3m. I've the Prez in my pocket, l see him every day. As for refs, all you need is, give them GHS 20 and girls. And they are sorted”, Nyantakyi supposedly said.

The President and his Vice were not the only names Kwesi Nyantakyi allegedly mentioned in the video. Suspended Deputy Minister of Sports, Pius Enam Hadzide and Deputy Chief of Staff, Asenso Boakye were also mentioned as people who could facilitate a meeting between the businessmen and the President.

Kwesi Nyantakyi was promised a million-dollar reward package if he pulls off the deal.

The businessmen gave him $65,000 for showing up.

Unbeknown to the GFA President, the businessmen were undercover agents of ace investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

Kwesi Nyantakyi was also caught on camera with some members of the GFA having fun with some female students from one of Ghana’s universities in a private jet.

Nyantakyi facing 25-year jail sentence

Kwesi Nyantakyi could be imprisoned for up to 25 years if found guilty of defrauding by false pretences.

This is because the offence of defrauding by false pretences is a 2nd-degree felony which carries a sentence of at least 25 years in prison.

Kwesi Nyantakyi has been President of the Ghana Football Association since 2005.

He is currently the first vice president of the Confederation of African Football and an Executive Council member of FIFA.

Kwesi Nyantakyi could lose all these positions should he be found guilty of the charges.