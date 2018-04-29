Home | News | Order to arrest Nyantakyi worrying – Fianoo

Order to arrest Nyantakyi worrying – Fianoo

Dan Soko

Sports News of Tuesday, 22 May 2018

Source: Starrfmonline.com

Kudjoe Fianoo18The President of the Ghana League Clubs Association, (GHALCA), Cudjoe Fianoo

The President of the Ghana League Clubs Association, (GHALCA), Cudjoe Fianoo has disclosed that the football fraternity is in complete shock following the order for the arrest of the President of the Ghana Football Association, (GFA), Kwesi Nyantakyi by President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Mr. Fianu, however, said the directive by the President could be the turning point that can help the country take steps to revive the sports industry.

President Akufo-Addo wants the police to arrest the president of the GFA for allegedly using his name to defraud others, the director of communications at the presidency Eugene Arhin confirmed to Starrfmonline.com.

Nyantakyi’s name allegedly popped up in a yet-to-be premiered investigative video under the auspices of Tiger Eye PI being managed by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

The FA boss is seen in the Anas video trying to use the President’s name to allegedly defraud some people of some millions of dollars, sources have disclosed to Starrfmonline.com.

The explosive investigative piece, according to the award-winning journalist, will cause a stir in the football fraternity and can cost several appointees their jobs.

Speaking on Starr Today Tuesday, the former CEO of the AshantiGold football club stated that he has had mixed feelings since he heard the news for the arrest of Nyantakyi.

Mr. Fianoo stated that even though he has not dabbled in any illegality, he is not sure if he will be indicted in the yet-to-be released video.

“As I speak to you, I am not even sure of myself because I don’t know the scope of the investigations. I have mixed feelings and I would have to take my time and see how things pan out.”

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Ayesem ft. Kurl Songx – Relationplane (Prod. by Ivan BeaTZ)

April 29, 2018

Showboy – Sankofa (Prod. by Ivanbeatz)

May 06, 2018

Shatta Wale – Storm Energy

May 06, 2018

Barima Sidney – Kpeeeeh (Prod by Gigzbeat)

April 29, 2018

Stonebwoy ft. Baby Jet – Dirty Enemies (Prod. by MOG Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Edem – Fie Fuor

May 04, 2018

Most Read News

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018

Royal Baby: Duchess Of Cambridge Give Birth To Baby Boy

April 23, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018

Two granted GHC20,000.00 bail for defilement

April 23, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


African Communicators Discuss Continent’s Narrative at British Library

May 22, 2018

Academia Must Partner With The Inudstry Sector To Solve Real Problems – Ghanathink Foundation

May 22, 2018

Parliament Approves Cynthia Lamptey As Dep. SP

May 22, 2018

Àgona West Municipal Assembly Creates Artisan Village To Ease Congestion

May 22, 2018

LPG Operators’ Concerns Unfounded – NPA

May 22, 2018

N/R: ‘Special Assistants’ Taking Over Civil Service Positions

May 22, 2018

Calm Returns To Tumu

May 22, 2018

Joint Military, Police Team Storm Bimbilla

May 22, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Ghana Does Not Need A Leader Like Paul Kegame Of Rwanda

May 20, 2018

Challenges Facing The Contemporary Zongo Youth And The Way Forward!

May 20, 2018

Open Letter To The Minister Of Energy

May 20, 2018

The Qualities Of A Good University Student

May 20, 2018

2018 First Quarter Quality of Service Monitoring Results Published

May 20, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!