'We are coming after you' - Operation Vanguard warns 'galamseyers'

Dan Soko

General News of Tuesday, 22 May 2018

Source: ghananewsagency.org

Operation Vanguard 1Some members of Operation Vanguard

The Joint Military/Police Team, Operation Vanguard, fighting illegal mining, popularly known as “Galamsey” has warned illegal miners to desist from the activities as it would make them face the full rigours of the law.

“We are coming after them if they did not desist from their activities,” Squadron Leader Robison Omane Agyei, the Public Relations Officer of the team stated.

They should look at the Government’s alternative livelihood programmes than causing environmental degradation, among other negative effects as a result of their activities.

He issued the warning in a media briefing after the arrest of four persons suspected to be engaging in illegal mining at Kunsu near Mankranso in the Ashanti Region by the Ashanti Regional Forward Operating Base (FOB) on Monday.

He gave the names of the suspects as Felix Kwaku Tuah, Kwabena Naab, Kofi Emmanuel and Prince Amable.

Squadron Leader Agyei said the team, led by its Commander, Colonel Michael Amoah Ayisi, seized three motorbikes, pumping machines and immobilised 15 Chang fa platforms.

He said suspects together with the items had been handed over to the Mankranso District Police Command for further investigation and possible prosecution.

The Public Relations Officer expressed satisfaction at the punishment being issued to culprits at the Courts.

“This time, you attract a fine and still serve jail term in hard labour,” he emphasised.

