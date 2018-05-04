Home | News | Millicent Abba Tetteh: Meet the GIJ graduate who sells at market in suit

Millicent Abba Tetteh: Meet the GIJ graduate who sells at market in suit

Dan Soko

It's easy to find young, enterprising women lately. However, what is hard to find is a graduate who dabbles in a trade perceived to be for the low class.

Her name is Millicent Aba Tetteh and she's the brain behind Foodstuffhome!

Millicent is multi-talented entrepreneur who has a thing for acting, trade and makeup. She completed Nsutaman SHS in 2009 and Ghallywood Film Academy in 2011.

The GIJ graduate has featured in many plays and TV series. In 2012, she was a cast of “Standard Life” TV series.

She also played major roles in plays such as “In Daddy’s Closet” and “P3”. She has also featured prominently in Scribe Productions’ “This Family Is Not For Sale” season 1 and 2 and “My Wife-in-law” and the upcoming one dubbed “ Tbribeless” which will be staged at National Theatre on 16th June, 2018.

Millicent is a TV hostess (Royal Health Talk Show) on Home Base TV.

But upon all this, she has decided to find herself comfortable in the market whereby she sells all kinds of foodstuffs one can think of.

When the Scribe News team caught up with the GIJ graduate, she was supervising her delivery man to deliver some foodstuff to some clients.

Foodstuffhome runs on the wheels of a simple concept. They deliver fresh and healthy foodstuffs to busy clients who would want to save some time going to the market. They also do delivery to Hotels and restaurants. All one needs to do is to call their hotline or place the order through their social media (Facebook, Instagram and Twitter) messenger and your foodstuff will be ready in a jiffy at your office or home.

"We are targeting corporate people and busy people who can't afford the luxury of going to the market daily or weekly," the entrepreneur hinted.

"Our rates are affordable and our mission as a company is to take the stress off shoppers." She said.

" So when you are thinking of buying tubers, plantains, meats, mushrooms, snails, fresh and dried fishes, fruits and vegetables or any other foodstuffs you can think of, just contact us and you will get it fresh." The TV host stressed further.

"Because we want every Ghanaian to cook fresh foodstuffs, we have started exporting fresh foodstuffs like Plantain, Yam, dried Fish and many more to Ghanaians in American, United Kingdom and other  European countries". The actress added.

Foodstuffhome has served hundreds of clients for the past few months and the reviews have been awesome. If you want to avoid the hustle and bustle of Agbogbloshie or Makala, let Foodstuffhome handle it for you because they have made shopping so easy.

Foodstuffhome provided the foodstuffs for Adom TV's Fufuo Party and the Kyinkyinga party held recently so that confirms what their capable of doing you become their customer.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Olamide – Omo Ologo (Prod. by S’Bling)

May 04, 2018

Barima Sidney – Kpeeeeh (Prod by Gigzbeat)

April 29, 2018

Tiwa Savage ft. Omarion – Get It Now (Remix)

May 06, 2018

Shatta Wale x Natty Lee x Addi Self – True Believer (Prod. by M.O.G Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Ayesem ft. Kurl Songx – Relationplane (Prod. by Ivan BeaTZ)

April 29, 2018

Stonebwoy ft. Baby Jet – Dirty Enemies (Prod. by MOG Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Most Read News

Politics: George H.W. Bush hospitalized and in intensive care

April 23, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018

Two granted GHC20,000.00 bail for defilement

April 23, 2018

Wa UDS students raise red flag over ‘passport fraud’

April 23, 2018

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


African Communicators Discuss Continent’s Narrative at British Library

May 22, 2018

Academia Must Partner With The Inudstry Sector To Solve Real Problems – Ghanathink Foundation

May 22, 2018

Parliament Approves Cynthia Lamptey As Dep. SP

May 22, 2018

Àgona West Municipal Assembly Creates Artisan Village To Ease Congestion

May 22, 2018

LPG Operators’ Concerns Unfounded – NPA

May 22, 2018

N/R: ‘Special Assistants’ Taking Over Civil Service Positions

May 22, 2018

Calm Returns To Tumu

May 22, 2018

Joint Military, Police Team Storm Bimbilla

May 22, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Ghana Does Not Need A Leader Like Paul Kegame Of Rwanda

May 20, 2018

Challenges Facing The Contemporary Zongo Youth And The Way Forward!

May 20, 2018

Open Letter To The Minister Of Energy

May 20, 2018

The Qualities Of A Good University Student

May 20, 2018

2018 First Quarter Quality of Service Monitoring Results Published

May 20, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!