Curfew on Bunkprugu Township renewed

Accra, May 22, GNA – The Ministry of the Interior has renewed the curfew hours imposed on Bunkprugu township from 2000 hours to 0600 hours, effective Tuesday, 22, 2018.



The renewal of the curfew was upon the advice of the Northern Regional Security Council and by Executive Instrument.

A statement signed by Mr Ambrose Dery, the Sector and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Tuesday said the total ban on carrying arms, ammunition or any offensive weapons was still in force.

It urged the people in the area to exercise restraint in the face of the challenges confronting them and to use non-violent means to ensure peace.

GNA