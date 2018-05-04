Student remanded for possessing narcotic drugs

By Hafsa
Obeng, GNA
Accra, May 22, GNA – A 22-year old Student,
Latif Hamidu Abdul, was on Tuesday remanded by an Accra Circuit Court for
possessing two compressed slabs and 47 sachets of dried leaves suspected to be
cannabis sativa without authority.
Latif pleaded not guilty to the charge in the
court presided over by Mr Aboagye Tandoh to reappear on June 5.
Superintendent Patience Mario, Prosecuting,
told the court that the complainant is No. 43524 G/CPL. Prince Kumashie, a
police officer, stationed with the Baatsonaa Divisional Police Motor bike
patrol squad.
She said the accused Latif resides at Lashibi
and a student of IPMC.
On May 14, at about 1430 hours, the
complainant on his routine patrols within Baatsonaa met Latif with a bag pack
on a royal motorbike with registration M-10-AS 2391 at Texpo market on the
Spintex Road.
The prosecution said the Police officer
suspected a crime and arrested him.
A search conducted in his back bag revealed
two compressed slabs and 47 sachets of dried leaves, all suspected to be
Cannabis sativa.
Superintendent Maria told the court that the
complainant called Baatsonaa Divisional patrol team to the scene to assist him.
The prosecution said the police then escorted
the accused to the Baatsonaa Police Station together with the exhibits for investigation.
In his caution statement, the accused claimed
ownership of the exhibits.
He disclosed to Police that the stuff was
brought to him by one Scratch from Dzemeni in the Volta Region.
According to the prosecution the exhibits are
being forwarded to Police Forensic Laboratory for examination and report.
GNA
Vote for this Article
Spread the word
About the Author: Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.
Click Here to Comment on this Article