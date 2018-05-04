Home | News | Unemployed in court for robbery

Unemployed in court for robbery

Dan Soko

By Hafsa Obeng, GNA

Accra, May 22, GNA – Bright Nyarko, a 19-year old unemployed, was on Tuesday put before an Accra Circuit Court on the charges of conspiracy to commit crime and robbery.

Bright was said to have conspired with three others now at large and robbed one Rexford Sackitey of his three laptops and three mobile phones, and one Charity Sackitey of her galaxy mobile phone, one gold wedding ring, one Ipad and an amount of GH¢4,500.00.

He pleaded not guilty to both charges and was remanded by the court presided over by Mr Aboagye Tandoh to reappear on June 6.

Presenting the facts of the case, Superintendent Kweku Bempah told the court that, the complainants are Rexford Sackitey and Charity Sackitey who are husband and wife and residents at Teshie Link road.

He said on February 17, at about 0200 hours four armed men broke into their private residence, tied Rexford with a rope and subjected him to severe beatings, amidst threat of death.

He said they also took Charity to the various rooms in the house where they ransacked them and stole the items aforementioned.

The prosecution said the four not satisfied forcibly had sexual intercourse with Charity and thereafter compelled her to drive them in her vehicle to the nearest Ecobank and Cal Bank Automated Teller Machines points and further forced her to withdraw an amount of GH¢4,500.00.

Superintendent Bempah said on April 26, Charity identified Bright at Teshie and alerted the Police where he was arrested.

GNA

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Kelvyn Boy – No War (Prod. by Moniebeatz)

May 04, 2018

Showboy – Sankofa (Prod. by Ivanbeatz)

May 06, 2018

kumi Guitar – Betweener (Prod. by Jaynim Beatz)

May 04, 2018

Barima Sidney – Kpeeeeh (Prod by Gigzbeat)

April 29, 2018

Stonebwoy – We Bad (Don 45)

May 06, 2018

Olamide – Omo Ologo (Prod. by S’Bling)

May 04, 2018

Most Read News

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018

Politics: George H.W. Bush hospitalized and in intensive care

April 23, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018

Two granted GHC20,000.00 bail for defilement

April 23, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Royal Baby: Duchess Of Cambridge Give Birth To Baby Boy

April 23, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


African Communicators Discuss Continent’s Narrative at British Library

May 22, 2018

Academia Must Partner With The Inudstry Sector To Solve Real Problems – Ghanathink Foundation

May 22, 2018

Parliament Approves Cynthia Lamptey As Dep. SP

May 22, 2018

Àgona West Municipal Assembly Creates Artisan Village To Ease Congestion

May 22, 2018

LPG Operators’ Concerns Unfounded – NPA

May 22, 2018

N/R: ‘Special Assistants’ Taking Over Civil Service Positions

May 22, 2018

Calm Returns To Tumu

May 22, 2018

Joint Military, Police Team Storm Bimbilla

May 22, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Ghana Does Not Need A Leader Like Paul Kegame Of Rwanda

May 20, 2018

Challenges Facing The Contemporary Zongo Youth And The Way Forward!

May 20, 2018

Open Letter To The Minister Of Energy

May 20, 2018

The Qualities Of A Good University Student

May 20, 2018

2018 First Quarter Quality of Service Monitoring Results Published

May 20, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!