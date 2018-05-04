Unemployed in court for robbery

By Hafsa
Obeng, GNA
Accra, May 22, GNA – Bright Nyarko, a 19-year
old unemployed, was on Tuesday put before an Accra Circuit Court on the charges
of conspiracy to commit crime and robbery.
Bright was said to have conspired with three
others now at large and robbed one Rexford Sackitey of his three laptops and
three mobile phones, and one Charity Sackitey of her galaxy mobile phone, one
gold wedding ring, one Ipad and an amount of GH¢4,500.00.
He pleaded not guilty to both charges and was
remanded by the court presided over by Mr Aboagye Tandoh to reappear on June 6.
Presenting the facts of the case,
Superintendent Kweku Bempah told the court that, the complainants are Rexford
Sackitey and Charity Sackitey who are husband and wife and residents at Teshie
Link road.
He said on February 17, at about 0200 hours
four armed men broke into their private residence, tied Rexford with a rope and
subjected him to severe beatings, amidst threat of death.
He said they also took Charity to the various
rooms in the house where they ransacked them and stole the items
aforementioned.
The prosecution said the four not satisfied
forcibly had sexual intercourse with Charity and thereafter compelled her to
drive them in her vehicle to the nearest Ecobank and Cal Bank Automated Teller
Machines points and further forced her to withdraw an amount of GH¢4,500.00.
Superintendent Bempah said on April 26,
Charity identified Bright at Teshie and alerted the Police where he was
arrested.
GNA
