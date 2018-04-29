"Businessman" jailed seven years for stealing motorbike

By
Yussif Ibrahim, GNA
Juaso, (Ash), May 22, GNA - A self-styled
businessman has been sentenced to seven years imprisonment in hard labour by
the Juaso Circuit Court for stealing a motorbike which had been given to him as
collateral for a loan he gave to a woman.
Johnson Obadgi had taken the motorbike from
the woman, Afia Nyarko after giving her a GH¢500.00 loan with a mutual
agreement that she would refund the money in three days.
He however could not produce the motorbike
worth GH¢3,500.00 after the woman returned the money.
He pleaded guilty to stealing.
Police Detective Chief Inspector Birikorang
Peasah, prosecuting told the court presided over by Mr. Yusif Assibey that the
complainant, Nuhu Dawson was the husband of Afia Nyarko and they lived at Juaso
with the convict.
He said on April 14 this year, while the
complainant had travelled, his wife took a loan of GH¢500.00 from the convict
and used the complainant's motorbike as collateral and promised to refund the
money in three days.
The complainant returned three days later and
went to the convict together with his wife with the money, having been informed
about the loan by the wife.
Convict after receiving the money told the
complainant to come back in three days for the motorbike.
After three days, the convict could still not
produce the motorbike and kept hiding from the complainant for close to a
month.
The complainant reported the case to the
police after persistent demand for the bike yielded no results.
Prosecution said the accused was arrested and
admitted in his caution statement that he had given the bike to someone for an
amount of GH¢1,300.00.
He however could not mentioned the person's
name nor lead the police to retrieve it.
GNA
