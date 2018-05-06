Preeclampsia, leading cause of death in pregnant women - Dr Sofrenyo

By Lydia
Kukua Asamoah, GNA
Accra, May 22, GNA - Pre-eclampsia is the
annual leading cause of sickness and death of women in the Greater Accra
Regional Hospital and in the country at large, Dr Emmanuel Srofenyo, Chief
Executive Officer of the Hospital has announced.
He said out of the seven to eight thousand
deliveries averagely conducted at the Hospital annually, more than a 1,000
suffered pre-eclampsia, a pregnancy related complication that occurred among
pregnant women.
Pre-eclampsia is a pregnancy complication
characterised by high blood pressure and signs of damage to organs, most often
the liver and kidneys.
The complication usually set in after 20 weeks
of pregnancy in women, whose blood pressure had previously been normal.
Symptoms include stomach pain, feeling
nauseous or throwing up, swelling in hands or face, severe headaches, seeing
spots or other vision changes and shortness of breath in pregnant women.
If left untreated, pre-eclampsia could lead to
serious and even fatal complications for both the pregnant woman and her unborn
child.
Available statistics at the Greater Accra
Regional Hospital indicate that over the past 10 years, the prevalence rate for
pre-eclampsia stood at 11 per cent on average with a case fatality of about one
per cent.
“In the year 2017 operational year for
example, out of the total number of 6,692 women that were delivered in the
Hospital, 843 of them representing 12.6 per cent suffered from preeclampsia,
with a case fatality of 1.2 per cent”, Dr Srofenyo revealed.
He was speaking at the launch of the World
Pre-eclampsia Day hosted at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital formerly Ridge
Hospital in Accra.
The theme for the launch was: “Be prepared
before lightning strikes”!
The global Pre-eclampsia Foundation partnered
other like-minded organisations to sponsor the first-ever World Pre-eclampsia
Day held in May 22, 2017 to help create awareness on pre-eclampsia outside the
United States.
There is currently a multiple global advocacy
involving professional and health organisations in Australia, Brazil, Ireland,
the Netherlands, and Norway among many others underway to create awareness that
would help prevent or reduce pre-eclampsia among pregnant women around the
world.
In Ghana, the Ghana Action on Pre-eclampsia
partnered the UNFPA and the Office of the First Lady, to mark the Day to draw
attention of all the relevant stakeholders to the facts of the pre-eclampsia
condition.
Dr Srofenyo said the hospital’s statistics
underlined the seriousness of the condition and the need to adopt a concerted
approach of combating pre-eclampsia at all levels of the health delivery
spectrum.
He however, stated that the hospital would
continue to play a leading role in helping women to overcome pre-eclampsia and
in creating the necessary awareness on the predisposing factors for
pre-eclampsia in pregnancy.
Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo, the First Lady, in a
keynote address, called for intensified education on preeclampsia and other
conditions that lead to unacceptable deaths among pregnant women in the
country.
She said an increased awareness and action on
Pre-eclampsia were widely made known among the citizens and had become a
critical topical health concern.
Globally, “830 women die from pregnancy and
childbirths related causes each day while pre-eclampsia and eclampsia are the
second cause of deaths after post-delivery bleeding in pregnant women.
GNA
