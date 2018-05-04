Government takes steps to protect wetlands

By Yaw
Ansah, GNA
Accra, May 22, GNA – Professor Kwabena
Frimpong-Boateng, the Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and
Innovation, has signalled the government’s determination to effectively protect
wetlands across the country.
As part this, a stakeholder management
committee was going to be inaugurated to engage with the other bodies to halt
the wanton destruction of designated areas of international importance under
the Ramsar Convention.
He announced this at ceremony held at the
Densu Delta Ramsar Site in Accra, to mark the 25th anniversary of
the entry into force of the Convention on Biological Diversity.
The theme chosen for this year’s event was
"Celebrating 25 years of action for biodiversity".
It sought to highlight progress made in the
achievement of biodiversity objectives at the national and global levels.
Prof Frimpong-Boateng noted that Ghana had
failed to understand, appreciate and respond correctly to the relationship
between wetlands, recreation and tourism.
The people had done a lot of damage to nature
through their activities including encroachment on reserved areas, destroying
mangroves, dumping waste into marine bodies and degrading the forest.
He touched on the destruction of the mangrove
at the Densu Delta Ramsar Site, and said mangroves were important resources
that served as nursery areas for commercially important species and supported a
number of threatened and endangered species, and that was why, they needed to
be preserved.
“We have to be careful with the way we are
actively destroying our natural environment. Because it is threatening our
survival and we may need to migrate somewhere as it is happening to the people
of Chad.”
He cited the Ekumfi communities, in the
Central Region, where some of the young people had been forced to migrate to
Senegal and Gambia to fish because they claimed there was no fish in their part
of the sea.
Prof. Frimpong-Boateng said if well protected
wetlands could be a vital source of income and support livelihoods, locally and
nationally.
They also provide other services - water,
food, water purification, erosion control and carbon sequestration.
He added that there were many wetlands in
Ghana “with great recreational and tourism value for which monetary figure
cannot easily be given because many visitors may use these areas without direct
payment”.
Mr. Micheal Odartey-Wellington, Manager of
Panbros, said the company thad been able to protect some wetlands and that had
greatly contributed in the flourishing of flora and fauna, particularly
migratory birds including the tern, flying ducks, herons, and kingfisher.
“The birds are a vital part of biodiversity
and play a critical role in all ecosystems.
Unfortunately, over the past few years, the
wetlands have experienced rapid destruction from encroachers who are destroying
the mangroves and also filling up the wetlands for the construction of
buildings.”
He noted that there had been noticeable
decline in the migratory birds and blamed human activities for that.
He called for the government to take steps to
save the Densu Delta Wetlands.
GNA
Vote for this Article
Spread the word
About the Author: Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.
Click Here to Comment on this Article