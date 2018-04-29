Home | News | Teacher jailed 15 years for defilement of his pupil

Teacher jailed 15 years for defilement of his pupil

Dan Soko

By Rosina Oyivor, GNA

Ho, May 22, GNA - A Ho circuit court has sentenced Benjamin Akpalu, 29, to 15 years imprisonment in hard labour for defiling a 12 year old class six pupil.

Akpalu who pleaded guilty cried for mercy, saying, “I plead for mercy...my mother is at the hospital now. I’m on my knees for mercy, I am the only educated person in my family”.

Prosecuting, in the court presided over by Madam Priscilla Dikro, Sergeant Christiana Anafo-Seiku told the court that the accused who was a class teacher of the victim, on 25th  January, 2018, during school hours invited the victim and another female pupil to accompany him home to sweep his house.

She said since it was after school hours the other girl refused to honour the errand but the convict gave GH¢2.00 to the victim to take a vehicle to his place, Sokode Gbogame, which the victim did.

The Prosecution said when the victim got to the house the accused took her into his room defiled her and gave her GH¢2.00.

She said the accused also gave the victim a spare key to his room for regular visits.

The Prosecution said on February 05, 2018, the victim’s mother saw the money and the spare key in the victim’s bag and questioned the victim, who then revealed all that transpired between her and the teacher.

She said on February 20, this year, the accused was arrested and he claimed the girl was his girlfriend.

GNA

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

