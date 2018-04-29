Teacher jailed 15 years for defilement of his pupil

By
Rosina Oyivor, GNA
Ho, May 22, GNA - A Ho circuit court has
sentenced Benjamin Akpalu, 29, to 15 years imprisonment in hard labour for
defiling a 12 year old class six pupil.
Akpalu who pleaded guilty cried for mercy,
saying, “I plead for mercy...my mother is at the hospital now. I’m on my knees
for mercy, I am the only educated person in my family”.
Prosecuting, in the court presided over by
Madam Priscilla Dikro, Sergeant
Christiana Anafo-Seiku told the court that the accused who was a class teacher
of the victim, on 25th January, 2018, during school hours invited the
victim and another female pupil to accompany him home to sweep his house.
She said since it was after school hours the
other girl refused to honour the errand but the convict gave GH¢2.00 to the
victim to take a vehicle to his place, Sokode Gbogame, which the victim did.
The Prosecution said when the victim got to
the house the accused took her into his room defiled her and gave her GH¢2.00.
She said the accused also gave the victim a
spare key to his room for regular visits.
The Prosecution said on February 05, 2018, the
victim’s mother saw the money and the spare key in the victim’s bag and
questioned the victim, who then revealed all that transpired between her and the
teacher.
She said on February 20, this year, the
accused was arrested and he claimed the girl was his girlfriend.
GNA
