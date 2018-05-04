Home | News | FIFA Council Member Kwesi Nyantakyi Could Be In Prison For 25 Years If ...

Dan Soko

President of the Ghana Football Association, who doubles as FIFA Council Member, Kwesi Nyantakyi could be imprisoned for up to 25 years if found guilty of defrauding by false pretences.

This is because the offense of defrauding by false pretences is a 2nd-degree felony which carries a sentence of at least 25 years in prison.

Earlier today, President Nana Addo ordered for the arrest of Kwesi Nyantakyi who is the CAF 1st vice president for defrauding by false pretences and influence peddling.

This comes after the president watched the investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ "Number 12" undercover documentary, which exposed the GFA president as using the name of the president for unscrupulous purposes.

The "Number 12" video which has been described by a dynamite by Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Jnr will be premiered at the Accra International Conference Centre on June 6.

A week ago, Mr Baako revealed that a prominent lawyer tried bribing Anas Aremeyaw Anas to edit out scandalous findings against “a man” believed to be in the GFA, in the yet-to-be premiered Number 12 piece.

Speaking about the piece, Mr Baako Jr. told Randy Abbey on Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana programme on Thursday, 17 May that: “Look, this one, this GFA one, there was an attempt to bribe him, OK”.

He said: “There was an attempt because there is a lawyer – and I’m sorry I won’t mention his name, of course he may know it’s him, maybe he is watching us – who is close to Anas and who knew that this job was going on, and I think he went and did some ‘Okro mouth’, so, somebody now tries to give him money to go and give to Anas.

“The lawyer took the money and was scared to go and deliver it to Anas. So, eventually [lawyer] had to go back to the man and say: ‘[I couldn’t deliver the bribe], take it’. But of course, we have found out. He’s a lawyer, very good lawyer, prominent lawyer”, Mr Baako Jr. said.

On the same show, Mr Baako Jr. said the exposé will render the careers of some top people in tatters.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

