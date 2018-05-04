Home | News | Police deny arresting 18-month-old girl

Police deny arresting 18-month-old girl

Dan Soko

General News of Wednesday, 23 May 2018

Source: Graphic.com.gh

18 Month Girl18-month-old Princess Gokay was allegedly arrested by the Police

The Volta Regional Police Command has debunked reports suggesting the arrest of an 18-month old baby at Adidome in the Central Tongu district of the Volta region. The Adidome Police was reported Tuesday in sections of the media to have arrested and detained the baby by name Princess Gokay for attempting to give a poisonous substance to her uncle’s son, Kwabla Gokay (5 years) who is ill and bed-ridden.

However, when contacted by Graphic Online, the Regional Crime Officer Superintendent Wonder Dogbevia described the said report as false.

“It’s not true; no police have arrested any baby or detained any baby. What is circulating on media is just a speculation,” Supt. Dogbevia told Graphic Online in a telephone interview.

He added that the people involved in the speculation are at the Regional Command for interrogation on the issue.

Meanwhile, a source in the area has disclosed to Graphic Online that, there was a long-standing feud between the mothers of the two children, for which one has lodged an assault case against the other with the police.

Their husbands who are brothers, are also said not to be on good terms although they live in the same family house.

The Today newspaper had on Tuesday morning reported that residents of Mafi Adidome were thrown into a state of shock and disbelief last Friday following the arrest and detention of the under 2-year old Princess allegedly accused of attempting to give a poisonous substance to her cousin.

The report had alleged was scheduled to appear before the Mafi Adidome Magistrate Court Tuesday, May 22, 2018 to answer the charge of attempted murder.

