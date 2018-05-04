Flashback: I am ready for Anas – Kwesi Nyantakyi

Sports News of Wednesday, 23 May 2018

Earlier Tuesday evening President Akufo Adoo ordered for the arrest of the GFA Boss

The President of the Ghana Football Association says members of the GFA are patiently waiting for what ace investigator Anas Aremeyaw Anas has up his sleeves.

According to the GFA president, as head of Ghana football, he should be and is interested in whatever affects the sport in the country and thus awaits the latest project of Anas which is reportedly on politics and football.

There have been widespread reports that Anas’ latest expose has sent shivers down the spine of some figures of the FA which has resulted in some of them running out of the country but Nyantakyi in an interview with Graphic Sports debunked those allegations, describing them as ‘false’.

"I have not done anything untoward to be afraid of an Anas’ expose. If anything at all, whatever he brings out can help us all to find out what is really happening: whether Nyantakyi is corrupt as has been the perception all this while. So far as I know, no FA official has left the country over that.

"The only two people I know are out of Ghana at the moment is my good self and the General Secretary, Isaac Addo. Both of us are on official CAF duties.’’

"I ended a meeting in Morocco and incidentally, Mr Addo was also in Casablanca as General Coordinator for the Raja Casablanca v AS Vita of Congo Confederation Cup Group A game over the weekend. We are both returning latest by Thursday.

"Running football is not a full-time job for the GFA Executive Committee so if someone travels to do his private business, how does that amount to running away? For anyone to suggest that we are running away is pure mischief” Kwesi Nyantakyi said.

22nd May 2018

Less than two weeks after making those statements, the GFA capo who is currently out of the country is in hot waters following an order by the President, Nana Akufo-Addo to have him arrested.

President Nana Akufo-Addo on Tuesday ordered the arrest of President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwasi Nyantakyi, for defrauding by false pretenses and influence peddling.

The President ordered the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service to arrest Mr Nyantakyi after being privy to investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ Number 12 undercover documentary, which exposed the GFA president as using the name of the president for certain purposes.

When is the documentary airing

Anas Aremeyaw Anas has scheduled 6 June to premier the undercover piece which took him over two years to put together.

The documentary which was done in partnership with the BBC focused sports and politics and expectations are rife the investigative piece will bring Ghana football the change it needsDanny Oduro, Today 9:39 PM