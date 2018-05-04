Home | News | Flashback: I am ready for Anas – Kwesi Nyantakyi

Flashback: I am ready for Anas – Kwesi Nyantakyi

Dan Soko

Sports News of Wednesday, 23 May 2018

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kwasi Nyantakyi 1Earlier Tuesday evening President Akufo Adoo ordered for the arrest of the GFA Boss

The President of the Ghana Football Association says members of the GFA are patiently waiting for what ace investigator Anas Aremeyaw Anas has up his sleeves.

According to the GFA president, as head of Ghana football, he should be and is interested in whatever affects the sport in the country and thus awaits the latest project of Anas which is reportedly on politics and football.

There have been widespread reports that Anas’ latest expose has sent shivers down the spine of some figures of the FA which has resulted in some of them running out of the country but Nyantakyi in an interview with Graphic Sports debunked those allegations, describing them as ‘false’.

"I have not done anything untoward to be afraid of an Anas’ expose. If anything at all, whatever he brings out can help us all to find out what is really happening: whether Nyantakyi is corrupt as has been the perception all this while. So far as I know, no FA official has left the country over that.

"The only two people I know are out of Ghana at the moment is my good self and the General Secretary, Isaac Addo. Both of us are on official CAF duties.’’
"I ended a meeting in Morocco and incidentally, Mr Addo was also in Casablanca as General Coordinator for the Raja Casablanca v AS Vita of Congo Confederation Cup Group A game over the weekend. We are both returning latest by Thursday.

"Running football is not a full-time job for the GFA Executive Committee so if someone travels to do his private business, how does that amount to running away? For anyone to suggest that we are running away is pure mischief” Kwesi Nyantakyi said.

22nd May 2018
Less than two weeks after making those statements, the GFA capo who is currently out of the country is in hot waters following an order by the President, Nana Akufo-Addo to have him arrested.

President Nana Akufo-Addo on Tuesday ordered the arrest of President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwasi Nyantakyi, for defrauding by false pretenses and influence peddling.

The President ordered the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service to arrest Mr Nyantakyi after being privy to investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ Number 12 undercover documentary, which exposed the GFA president as using the name of the president for certain purposes.
When is the documentary airing

Anas Aremeyaw Anas has scheduled 6 June to premier the undercover piece which took him over two years to put together.

The documentary which was done in partnership with the BBC focused sports and politics and expectations are rife the investigative piece will bring Ghana football the change it needsDanny Oduro, Today 9:39 PM

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Kelvyn Boy – No War (Prod. by Moniebeatz)

May 04, 2018

Tiwa Savage ft. Omarion – Get It Now (Remix)

May 06, 2018

Stonebwoy ft. Baby Jet – Dirty Enemies (Prod. by MOG Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Medikal – Adwee Ba (Prod. by Halm)

May 04, 2018

Barima Sidney – Kpeeeeh (Prod by Gigzbeat)

April 29, 2018

Stonebwoy – We Bad (Don 45)

May 06, 2018

Most Read News

Wa UDS students raise red flag over ‘passport fraud’

April 23, 2018

Royal Baby: Duchess Of Cambridge Give Birth To Baby Boy

April 23, 2018

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018

Two granted GHC20,000.00 bail for defilement

April 23, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Use part of petroleum levy to fund NHIS, Service providers propose to gov’t

May 22, 2018

[Full list] TV3’s Natalie, Johnnie & Oti Adjei nominated in 2018 Ghana Entertainment Awards USA

May 22, 2018

GFA Officials 'Scatter' As Order For Nyantakyi Arrest Breaks

May 22, 2018

MUST READ: 2 Reasons Why Akufo-Addo Ordered The Arrest Of His ‘Friend’, Kwesi Nyantakyi

May 22, 2018

I Have Small 'Boys' At The Presidency – Kwesi Nyantakyi

May 22, 2018

GFA Boss Kwesi Nyantakyi To Report Himself To Police Tomorrow

May 22, 2018

VIDEO: Gov't Press Conference On FIFA Council Member Kwesi Nyantakyi

May 22, 2018

Kwesi Nyantakyi’s Biggest Controversies At The GFA

May 22, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Battle to treat Madagascar women for debilitating fistula

May 22, 2018

Kidnappings multiply in Cameroon's restive anglophone region

May 22, 2018

Ex-minister named new Guinea PM: state media

May 21, 2018

Bank of Ghana To Punish Menzgold For Taking Deposits

May 21, 2018

Minority’s Critique Of New Common Fund Disbursement ‘Baseless’

May 21, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!