Home | News | Drivers brace for Egyptian ride-hailing laws

Drivers brace for Egyptian ride-hailing laws

Dan Soko
Ramez Wagih, an accountant in the morning and Uber driver in the afternoon, in his car in Cairo. By MOHAMED EL-SHAHED (AFP)

Ramez Wagih, an accountant in the morning and Uber driver in the afternoon, in his car in Cairo. By MOHAMED EL-SHAHED (AFP)

New legislation regulating ride-hailing services in Egypt may have been welcomed by Uber and competitor Careem, but some behind the wheel fear they could be driven out of business.

After various twists and turns, including a ban on ride-sharing as recently as March, Egyptian lawmakers passed a bill in early May, pending approval by President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

The laws will require drivers to pay 3,000 Egyptian pounds ($170, 140 euros) for a special licence, a huge outlay in a country where the average monthly salary is around $200 and many people take multiple jobs to make ends meet.

"It is too much for an Egyptian," says Khaled, who has been bolstering earnings from teaching Arabic by working for Uber these past few months.

"As soon as the law is implemented, I will leave Uber," he adds, since 20 percent of each client's payment goes to the firm, making it hard to turn a profit.

Another driver, Mohamed, 27, bought a car to work for the firm, so may invest in the licence, but only if Uber guarantees earnings and provides support.

"If I have to pay fees without having the security of a normal job, I might as well be a taxi driver," he says.

But the legislation has been given the thumbs up by the ride-hailing firms, with Uber Egypt managing director Abdellatif Waked describing it as a "historic step", after years of legal uncertainty.

He says it paves the way for "increased investment, the creation of many jobs" and further Uber expansion in Egypt.

'Strong signal'

For Ramy Kato, Egypt managing director for UAE firm Careem, the new bill "sends out a strong signal that Egypt continues to be open for business and investment".

A couple of months ago, the firms feared that would no longer be the case.

In March, a lawsuit brought by conventional cab drivers saw a court ban ride-sharing.

Uber and Careem appealed, securing a suspension of the ruling in April, pending a verdict by a higher court.

Both ride-sharing companies have invested heavily in Egypt.

The country is "one of Careem's largest markets" where the company has invested $30 million and has more than 100,000 drivers, according to Kato.

With a local customer base of four million people, Uber plans to invest around $100 million in Egypt over the next five years.

The firm says it created 150,000 new job opportunities in the country during 2017 alone, including at one of its largest worldwide customer service centres.

Drivers working for Uber meet at the company's Egyptian headquarters in Cairo. By KHALED DESOUKI (AFP) Drivers working for Uber meet at the company's Egyptian headquarters in Cairo. By KHALED DESOUKI (AFP)

The ride-hailing market is enhancing "investment, development and transport", said Mohamed Badawi, a businessman and member of parliament's transport committee.

Demand for the service in this country of around 100 million people is high, amid frustration with traditional taxi drivers, who sometimes refuse to turn on the air conditioning or the meter.

But some fear passage of the bill will not end the political and legal uncertainty, especially since taxi drivers will continue to fight the loss of their turf.

Ramez Wagih, an accountant in the morning and Uber driver in the afternoon, spent weeks tied up in bureaucratic red tape, before officials gave him a temporary licence.

And the 36-year-old is buckling up for more mishaps ahead.

"The problem has taken too much time to settle and it will still take more," Wagih says.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Stonebwoy ft. Baby Jet – Dirty Enemies (Prod. by MOG Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Ayesem ft. Kurl Songx – Relationplane (Prod. by Ivan BeaTZ)

April 29, 2018

Barima Sidney – Kpeeeeh (Prod by Gigzbeat)

April 29, 2018

Tiwa Savage ft. Omarion – Get It Now (Remix)

May 06, 2018

Shatta Wale x Natty Lee x Addi Self – True Believer (Prod. by M.O.G Beatz)

May 06, 2018

kumi Guitar – Betweener (Prod. by Jaynim Beatz)

May 04, 2018

Most Read News

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018

Royal Baby: Duchess Of Cambridge Give Birth To Baby Boy

April 23, 2018

Politics: George H.W. Bush hospitalized and in intensive care

April 23, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Use part of petroleum levy to fund NHIS, Service providers propose to gov’t

May 22, 2018

[Full list] TV3’s Natalie, Johnnie & Oti Adjei nominated in 2018 Ghana Entertainment Awards USA

May 22, 2018

GFA Officials 'Scatter' As Order For Nyantakyi Arrest Breaks

May 22, 2018

MUST READ: 2 Reasons Why Akufo-Addo Ordered The Arrest Of His ‘Friend’, Kwesi Nyantakyi

May 22, 2018

I Have Small 'Boys' At The Presidency – Kwesi Nyantakyi

May 22, 2018

GFA Boss Kwesi Nyantakyi To Report Himself To Police Tomorrow

May 22, 2018

VIDEO: Gov't Press Conference On FIFA Council Member Kwesi Nyantakyi

May 22, 2018

Kwesi Nyantakyi’s Biggest Controversies At The GFA

May 22, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Battle to treat Madagascar women for debilitating fistula

May 22, 2018

Kidnappings multiply in Cameroon's restive anglophone region

May 22, 2018

Ex-minister named new Guinea PM: state media

May 21, 2018

Bank of Ghana To Punish Menzgold For Taking Deposits

May 21, 2018

Minority’s Critique Of New Common Fund Disbursement ‘Baseless’

May 21, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!