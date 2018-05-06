FOCOS holds second annual fundraising dinner

General News of Wednesday, 23 May 2018

Source: Myjoyonline.com

Boris Ofuatey-Kodjoe, Ghanaian Hollywood actor

The Foundation of Orthopedics & Complex Spine (FOCOS) held its second annual fundraising event in Ghana, at a colorful ceremony held at the Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel on Saturday, May 19, 2018.

Aimed at raising funds to support 100 needy patients who require complex spine surgery, the second FOCOS fundraising dinner brought together over 250 guests across various industries across the globe. Guests were treated with live performances by renowned poet, Chief Moomen and award-winning Ghanaian artiste, Bisa Kdei.

The event, which was chaired by Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana National Petroleum Authority, Dr. K.K Sarpong also brought together an array of celebrities including Ghanaian Hollywood actor Boris Ofuatey-Kodjoe. Over half a million Ghana cedis was realized after donations from individual, corporate organizations and sale of both live and silent auction items.

Addressing guests at the event Founder and President of FOCOS, Prof Oheneba Boachie-Adjei expressed his delight about the 20-year trajectory of FOCOS and five years of delivering quality orthopedic healthcare in the West African region and beyond at the hospital’s current facility in Pantang, Accra. “We are the number one orthopedic hospital because of all the medical professionals who work tirelessly to achieve the best outcome for every patient we treat”, He added.

Prof Boachie-Adjei also used the opportunity to commend the efforts of some key members of his medical team including: Dr. Joseph Ogyaadu, Dr. Irene Wulff, Dr. Ofori-Amankwah, Dr. Harry Akoto and Dr. Kojo Poku Yankey. He further reiterated his desire to see a policy that would enable the National Health Insurance Scheme cover specialty care in Ghana. “A major orthopedic operation abroad that will cost $100,000.00 costs a fraction at FOCOS ($10,000.00), this means for the 3,000 plus procedures a whopping $300million has been saved for the country,” he added.

Delivering his keynote address on the night, Dr. K.K Sarpong commended Prof Oheneba Boachie-Adjei for his visionary leadership in establishing a “rare” specialist hospital in sub-Saharan Africa. The CEO of GNPC further acknowledged some challenges he observed the hospital faced and encouraged Ghanaians to support the worthy mission of FOCOS.

“GNPC is currently collaborating with FOCOS to conduct surgeries on children with complex orthopedic conditions in areas where GNPC operates,” he said. He further announced a $600,000 CSR support GNPC is offering to FOCOS for equipment upgrade.

Other speakers on the night were Ambassador Fritz Poku, Board Chairman of FOCOS, Boris Kodjoe and Dorcas Ampofo, a former patient of the hospital. The auctioneers for the night were Mr. Yaw Sakyi Afari and his wife Mrs. Bettina Boateng-Afari.

