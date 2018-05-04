3rd Ghana CEO summit full of intellectual capital - De-Graft Egyir

General News of Wednesday, 23 May 2018

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

play videoErnest De-Graft Egyir, Chief Executive Officer, Ghana CEO Network

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ghana CEO Network, organizers of Ghana CEO summit, Ernest De-Graft Egyir has stated that this year’s Ghana CEO summit was full of intellectual capital as compared to the previous summits.

Mr De-Graft Egyir told GhanaWeb at the end of the 3rd edition of the Ghana CEO summit that his expectations have been met but the greater expectation is yet to come since this is just the beginning of a long-term journey.

“The greater expectation is a long-term vision and we are 50 percent away,” he noted.

According to him, the 3rd Ghana CEO summit brought together CEOs from both the public and private sectors and also provided the highest networking platform for the business leaders to interact among themselves.

Mr De-Graft Egyir stated that “the long-term vision for the CEO summit is for it to become the mobilizing platform for CEOs in Ghana to begin to see that if they don’t travel out of Ghana for such conferences, the Ghana CEO summit is equal to any other conference for CEOs in the world which will bring policymakers like the President of Ghana to participate”.

Critical issues about the Ghanaian private sector were discussed by a carefully selected panel of acclaimed international experts and local peers through plenary sessions, deal rooms and open fora.

Since its inception, the Summit has hosted more than 1200 attendees from some 1,000 participating organizations with more than 30 top-level speakers.

The Summit was organized by the Chief Executives Network Ghana Limited in partnership with Deloitte and Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC).