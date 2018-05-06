Home | News | Politics: Saudi Arabia arrested 10 activists who campaigned for women's rights to drive just weeks before it plans to lift the ban on driving

Politics: Saudi Arabia arrested 10 activists who campaigned for women's rights to drive just weeks before it plans to lift the ban on driving

Dan Soko
  • Authorities in Saudi Arabia detained several women's rights activists who campaigned for women's driving rights just weeks before the country is set to lift the ban on women driving.
  • At least 10 women's prominent rights activists have been arrested in the last week.
  • Saudi Arabia is set to lift its driving restriction on June 24.


Authorities in Saudi Arabia arrested several women's rights activists who campaigned for women's driving rights just weeks before the country is set to lift its long-standing ban on female drivers.

At least 10 prominent women's rights activists have been arrested since May 15, according to rights groups.

Human Rights Watch reported last week on the arrests of seven men and women all tied to previous campaigns aimed at allowing women the right to drive. At least three more have been arrested as the crackdown widens, both Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch told Reuters.

Saudi state media has been quick to brand the activists as "traitors," and accused them of forming a "cell" in conjunction with foreign agents, Amnesty International said.

The government first announced it would lift its ban on women driving in September, and is set to come into effect on June 24. Critics of the ban say it is symbolic of Saudi Arabia's strong patriarchal society, an image which Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman is rapidly trying to change with his Vision2030 modernization efforts.

And while the nation was celebrating the abolishment of the ban, the government was doubling down on activists who had fought for the right.

Activists told the Journal that on the day of the announcement they received calls from the Saudi government banning them from speaking to the media or even praising the move.

"We were told: ‘Don’t talk. We don’t want you to comment positively or negatively. Don’t do it, don’t give interviews,"' an unnamed activist told the Journal.

Activists said the recent crackdown is aimed at preventing anyone from claiming credit for the government's decision to lift the ban.

"They put pressure on the government and the government is still angry, even if it has accepted that women will be allowed to drive,” another activist told the Journal. "Women will drive soon, and they don’t want anyone who can comment."

Among those detained this week are Loujain al-Hathloul, a well-known young activist who spent 73 days in jail for defying the ban in 2014. Two other women, aged 63 and 70, helped organize the first driving protests in 1990.

Saudi's Press Agency said the activists were arrested for having "dared to violate the country’s religious and national pillars through making suspected contacts in support of the activities of foreign circles." The statement also said those detained sought to "destabilize the Kingdom."

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Tiwa Savage ft. Omarion – Get It Now (Remix)

May 06, 2018

kumi Guitar – Betweener (Prod. by Jaynim Beatz)

May 04, 2018

Stonebwoy ft. Baby Jet – Dirty Enemies (Prod. by MOG Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Shatta Wale x Natty Lee x Addi Self – True Believer (Prod. by M.O.G Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Olamide – Omo Ologo (Prod. by S’Bling)

May 04, 2018

Edem – Fie Fuor

May 04, 2018

Most Read News

Royal Baby: Duchess Of Cambridge Give Birth To Baby Boy

April 23, 2018

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018

Two granted GHC20,000.00 bail for defilement

April 23, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018

Politics: George H.W. Bush hospitalized and in intensive care

April 23, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Use part of petroleum levy to fund NHIS, Service providers propose to gov’t

May 22, 2018

[Full list] TV3’s Natalie, Johnnie & Oti Adjei nominated in 2018 Ghana Entertainment Awards USA

May 22, 2018

GFA Officials 'Scatter' As Order For Nyantakyi Arrest Breaks

May 22, 2018

MUST READ: 2 Reasons Why Akufo-Addo Ordered The Arrest Of His ‘Friend’, Kwesi Nyantakyi

May 22, 2018

I Have Small 'Boys' At The Presidency – Kwesi Nyantakyi

May 22, 2018

GFA Boss Kwesi Nyantakyi To Report Himself To Police Tomorrow

May 22, 2018

VIDEO: Gov't Press Conference On FIFA Council Member Kwesi Nyantakyi

May 22, 2018

Kwesi Nyantakyi’s Biggest Controversies At The GFA

May 22, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Battle to treat Madagascar women for debilitating fistula

May 22, 2018

Kidnappings multiply in Cameroon's restive anglophone region

May 22, 2018

Ex-minister named new Guinea PM: state media

May 21, 2018

Bank of Ghana To Punish Menzgold For Taking Deposits

May 21, 2018

Minority’s Critique Of New Common Fund Disbursement ‘Baseless’

May 21, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!