Ayakomaso Basic School Receives Educational Materials

Women Advocacy Network (WAN), a student group at the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR), on Monday presented teaching and learning materials worth GH¢3,500 to the Ayakomaso Methodist Basic School in the Sunyani West District.

The items included chalks, exercise, reading and text books, pens, pencils, mathematical sets, erasers, a globe, sketch pads, poster colours and crayons.

Ms Janat Issifu, a fourth year Bachelor of Science Resource Enterprise and Entrepreneurship programme student and President of the Network, said the presentation was the maiden one by the group, formed in November 2017 with an initial membership of 30 but now increased to 80.

The group, she said, consisted of only female students who sought to enhance girl-child education as one of its primary objectives.

Ms Issifu added that the donation was part of a project, 'WAN Help Build Society' being implemented by the group, which aimed at helping to improve the standard of education of basic school children in deprived communities.

Mr. Ebenezer Baah Bentu, the Headmaster of the School, thanked the group for the gesture and assured that the materials would be used for the intended purpose to enhance academic performance.

The Reverend Dr Phyllis Bernice Opare, a lecturer and acting Head, Department of Languages and General Studies at UENR, and a Director of the Network, advised the pupils and the Junior High School students to read their books and stop roaming about at nights.

