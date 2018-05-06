Galamsey: Five Persons Arrested In Amenfi Central

The Operation Vanguard Joint Task Force (JTF) Forward Operating Base (FOB) in the Western Region have arrested four Chinese nationals and one Ghanaian at Asendua near Hiawa in the Amenfi Central District of the Western Region for illegally engaging in mining operations in the community.

The Chinese nationals, 41-year-old Tan Zhonguang, 40-year-old Wei Wenzxue, 54-year-old Li Shiping and 35-year-old Wei Hue Lim were apprehended on the site together with the Ghanaian counterpart Kwabena Acheampong, 44. Others managed to flee the scene.

Items seized include one Sany excavator with chassis number SYO33DBG52838, one Zoomlion excavator with chassis number ZL0300360E0000021 and one locally manufactured single barrel gun with three bullets.

They also seized two water pumping machines.

The suspects and the exhibits have been handed over to the Manso Central Police station.

Speaking to Citi News the Public Relations officer for Operation Vanguard Squadron Leader, Robinson Omane Agyei said the suspects be prepped for court soon.

“We are going to conduct further investigations. Our crime officers together with the investigative team of the police have visited the crime scene to do a crime scene reconstruction and we will put [the suspects] before court”.

He warned Ghanaians aiding foreign nationals to desist from the acts as they will help the pollution of the environment and flee to their homelands.