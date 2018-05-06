Home | News | Use part of petroleum levy to fund NHIS - Service providers to government

Use part of petroleum levy to fund NHIS - Service providers to government

Dan Soko

Business News of Wednesday, 23 May 2018

Source: 3news.com

Insurance 2Service providers call for adequate funding of NHIS

The Health Insurance Service Providers Association of Ghana (HISPAG) has made a proposal to government to consider other revenue sources for funding the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) project.

The association fears the project risks collapsing if government does not provide alternative revenue sources to augment the current sources.

It has thus proposed that government allocates one percent of the petroleum levy to sustain the scheme because it considers the current funds inadequate.

“The current funding sources for the National Health Insurance Scheme cannot support the existing claims presented by the providers because on the average a beneficiary pays GHc 30 whilst the scheme pays an average of GHc 75 to providers.

“This has created financial gap of not less than 450 million cedis for an average utilization of 10 million insured clients of the scheme”, Executive Director of the association, Frank Torblu, told press men in Kumasi, Tuesday, May 22.

He described as worrying the decision of government not to review their service charges for the past 3 years which according to him has been a burden to service providers.

“The period for the review of tariff had not been adhered to by the scheme making prices at which services are provided outdated. The providers are making losses to the extent that some cannot even buy essential drugs anymore, pay utilities timely, and other administrative expenses”.

Mr Torblu also complained about the strategy adopted in payment of claims to service providers, describing it as being political.

“The NHIS has not been forthright in payment of claims to providers. Today some regions are paid ahead of others and even in the regions, there is what we can refer to as preferential treatment in payment of claims.

“The leadership of HISPAG wishes to inform the management of the NHIS that the strategy they have adopted to pay providers is completely unacceptable and can backfire.

“There should be a total removal of political coloring and inclination of the scheme to make way for the technocrats to take the appropriate decisions to the benefits of the entire nation”, he said.

He has however entreated all service providers to endeavor to present credible claims at all times to the National Health Insurance Authority.

For more news go to: 3news.com

Related Articles:

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Patapaa – Pozo (Prod. by Dr. Ray Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Barima Sidney – Kpeeeeh (Prod by Gigzbeat)

April 29, 2018

Shatta Wale – Storm Energy

May 06, 2018

Guru – Golden Stool ft. Edem x Lil Shaker (Prod. by Tombeatz)

May 04, 2018

Edem – Fie Fuor

May 04, 2018

Shatta Wale x Natty Lee x Addi Self – True Believer (Prod. by M.O.G Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Most Read News

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018

Two granted GHC20,000.00 bail for defilement

April 23, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018

Royal Baby: Duchess Of Cambridge Give Birth To Baby Boy

April 23, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


REVEALED… This Is What FIFA Council Member Kwesi Nyantakyi Said In Anas Video

May 22, 2018

Use part of petroleum levy to fund NHIS, Service providers propose to gov’t

May 22, 2018

[Full list] TV3’s Natalie, Johnnie & Oti Adjei nominated in 2018 Ghana Entertainment Awards USA

May 22, 2018

GFA Officials 'Scatter' As Order For Nyantakyi Arrest Breaks

May 22, 2018

MUST READ: 2 Reasons Why Akufo-Addo Ordered The Arrest Of His ‘Friend’, Kwesi Nyantakyi

May 22, 2018

I Have Small 'Boys' At The Presidency – Kwesi Nyantakyi

May 22, 2018

GFA Boss Kwesi Nyantakyi To Report Himself To Police Tomorrow

May 22, 2018

VIDEO: Gov't Press Conference On FIFA Council Member Kwesi Nyantakyi

May 22, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Battle to treat Madagascar women for debilitating fistula

May 22, 2018

Kidnappings multiply in Cameroon's restive anglophone region

May 22, 2018

Ex-minister named new Guinea PM: state media

May 21, 2018

Bank of Ghana To Punish Menzgold For Taking Deposits

May 21, 2018

Minority’s Critique Of New Common Fund Disbursement ‘Baseless’

May 21, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!