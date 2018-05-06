Home | News | Scandalous: Top 5 scandals of Kwesi Nyantakyi since he became GFA president

Scandalous: Top 5 scandals of Kwesi Nyantakyi since he became GFA president

Dan Soko

Ghana Football Association (GFA) president, Kwesi Nyantakyi, has been trending since news of his arrest order broke.

On Tuesday afternoon, President Akufo-Addo personally ordered the Criminal Investigative Department (CID) of the Ghana police Service to arrest the FA boss on charges of defrauding by false pretense.

READ ALSO: Anas Exposé: Kwesi Nyantakyi solicited $8m as bribe for Nana Addo, Bawumia

Kwesi Nyantakyiplay

Kwesi Nyantakyi

If found guilty, Nyantakyi could face is likely to face up to 25 years in prison.

But, having spent a whopping 13 years at the top of Ghana football’s ladder, Nyantakyi is no novice to controversy.

The Wa All Stars CEO has often been accused of engaging in untoward acts, but most often without any evidence to substantiate the claims.

Pulse.com.gh has compiled five of the biggest scandals that the GFA president has been involved in.

READ ALSO: GFA President: Five key facts about Kwesi Nyantakyi’s arrest order

1. Allegations of match-fixing

In 2014, British newspaper The Telegraph and Channel 4 conducted an investigative piece which captured Kwesi Nyantakyi meeting some organisers of fixed matches.

The paper accused the GFA capo of being involved in untoward deals which would have seen international friendlies of the Black Stars fixed.

The Telegraph’s reporters posed as match fixers and engaged Nyantakyi over the probability of organising friendlies and influencing referees to determine the outcome of those games.

The case ended up at FIFA, but Nyantakyi was later cleared of any wrong doing by the Ethics Committee.

2. Co-efficient payments

The “co-efficient theory” became popular among Ghanaians following Nyantakyi’s appearance before the 2014 Commission of Inquiry.

The FA boss alluded to the fact that he shared an amount of $557,000 among seven management committee members of the GFA.

Intriguingly, among the beneficiaries was his former vice, Jordan Anagblah, who was deceased even before the World Cup in Brazil started.

Nyantakyi later said he calculated the shared amount using the co-efficient of seven.

3. Double friendly payments scandal

The Dzamefe Commission also uncovered that the GFA, led by Nyantakyi, took double payments in organizing preparation matches ahead of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

The Association wss found to have taken money from government to organize friendlies for the Black Stars, before again turning back to take another money from sponsors GNPC for the same purpose.

The Commission, therefore, ordered him to refund a sum of $1 million to the state following the revelations.

4. Mid Sea brouhaha

Another big controversy that blighted Kwesi Nyantakyi’s tenure as GFA boss was his handling of the Glo sponsorship deal.

The telecommunication giants had signed a $15million deal with the GFA to sponsor that Ghana Premier League, but not without a third party payment.

Mid sea, the brokers of the deal, stood to gain 15% of the total amount, however, it was later found that the agency could not be traced, leaving many to wonder who the 15% payment had been made to.

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) took up the matter, but could not prosecute anyone despite storming the offices of the GFA.

5. Inconsistencies in GNPC deal

Again, following the signing of a sponsorship between the Black Stars and state-owned GNPC, the GFA listed West Head as the company that brokered the deal.

What this meant was that West Head were entitled to agency fees for the involvement in brokering the deal.

However, it was later revealed that then GNPC boss Ato Ahwoi that no third party was involved in the deal, exposing the FA in the process.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Stonebwoy – We Bad (Don 45)

May 06, 2018

Edem – Fie Fuor

May 04, 2018

kumi Guitar – Betweener (Prod. by Jaynim Beatz)

May 04, 2018

Stonebwoy ft. Baby Jet – Dirty Enemies (Prod. by MOG Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Kelvyn Boy – No War (Prod. by Moniebeatz)

May 04, 2018

Bisa Kdei – Ewiase

May 04, 2018

Most Read News

Two granted GHC20,000.00 bail for defilement

April 23, 2018

Wa UDS students raise red flag over ‘passport fraud’

April 23, 2018

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018

Politics: George H.W. Bush hospitalized and in intensive care

April 23, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018

Royal Baby: Duchess Of Cambridge Give Birth To Baby Boy

April 23, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


REVEALED… This Is What FIFA Council Member Kwesi Nyantakyi Said In Anas Video

May 22, 2018

Use part of petroleum levy to fund NHIS, Service providers propose to gov’t

May 22, 2018

[Full list] TV3’s Natalie, Johnnie & Oti Adjei nominated in 2018 Ghana Entertainment Awards USA

May 22, 2018

GFA Officials 'Scatter' As Order For Nyantakyi Arrest Breaks

May 22, 2018

MUST READ: 2 Reasons Why Akufo-Addo Ordered The Arrest Of His ‘Friend’, Kwesi Nyantakyi

May 22, 2018

I Have Small 'Boys' At The Presidency – Kwesi Nyantakyi

May 22, 2018

GFA Boss Kwesi Nyantakyi To Report Himself To Police Tomorrow

May 22, 2018

VIDEO: Gov't Press Conference On FIFA Council Member Kwesi Nyantakyi

May 22, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Battle to treat Madagascar women for debilitating fistula

May 22, 2018

Kidnappings multiply in Cameroon's restive anglophone region

May 22, 2018

Ex-minister named new Guinea PM: state media

May 21, 2018

Bank of Ghana To Punish Menzgold For Taking Deposits

May 21, 2018

Minority’s Critique Of New Common Fund Disbursement ‘Baseless’

May 21, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!